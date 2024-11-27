Napier City Rovers’ last match day of the year started with an outstanding gift to charity – then delivered a master performance on the pitch to beat the reigning National League champions. Neil Reid reports on a special day.
Sitting in fourth place, Napier City Rovers had gone into their final round-robin National League clash still with a chance of making the final.
Having earlier spent a week at the top of the table, they needed to beat Wellington Olympic and then hope at least two teams ahead of them didn’t win their final games.
The Jim Hoyle-captained team did their side of the deal, unleashing arguably their strongest all-round performance of the year to win 3-2.
But by the time the final whistle was blown at Martin Luckie Park, the hopes of making the finals were extinguished by both Birkenhead United and Western Springs winning their games.
Forward Max Chretien was later judged man of the match, something he fully deserved after a commanding performance sparking his side on attack and also tracking back when his teammates were under the pump.
And given how well the entire team played, it was an award that could have gone to any number of Chretien’s teammates.
It was a team showing from Napier City Rovers that epitomised the bond, spirit and trust in one another that has built right throughout the squad in 2024, especially in the National League.
“In terms of culture and the boys being together, I think it’s certainly one of the best environments and seasons for that,” Robertson said.
“The work rate, attitude and commitment levels from the players have been all I could have asked for. They’re a tight group, good footballers and they’ve produced some big moments over the course of the season.
“This year has been a real team effort across the squad. There are people not here today [against Wellington Olympic] who have contributed well in the squad, including guys sick or injured.
“There are people here now that weren’t involved at the start of the year who are contributing now. It’s important that we acknowledge everyone who’s contributed over the season.”
One of those mid-season arrivals was forward Jordan Annear, who had his best performance in a Napier City Rovers shirt on Saturday.
That included setting up fellow striker Oscar Faulds for the winning goal in extra time. Annear was a handful for the Olympic defence all game, with the Englishman unleashing his size, strength and pace to cause nightmares.
At the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper William Tonning – who was a great signing for the club this season – repeatedly showed his shot-stopping abilities to keep out several attacks on his side’s goal.
Martin Luckie Park wasn’t the only place where Napier City Rovers delivered big-time in Wellington on Saturday.
About three hours before kickoff, players Fergus Neil and Adam Hewson and club operations manager Willie Stanger visited Ronald McDonald House to deliver hundreds of new toys donated by Napier City Rovers fans and sponsors as part of a charity toy drive.
Napier City Rovers means the world to 32-year-old Fergus, a club he debuted for as a teenager.
He said he would also always have a special part of his heart for Ronald McDonald House after how it had helped his family.
“Napier City Rovers has been a big part of my life and supported me through many things,” he said.
“But this is the biggest one. And to come back to Ronald McDonald here in Wellington, across the road from where the little fellow stayed, is really special. To finally be able to give something back after a year with the help of the club and Willie who organised this initiative and got the community together, is really special.”