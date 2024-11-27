“I am really proud of what has happened this season; really proud of the players and the club,” Robertson said.

“If you said to me at the start of the year we’d be in contention for a grand final going into the last round of the season, and we’d win as many games as we have, I think I’d have taken that.

“I’m delighted. We’ll put this down as a benchmark now. It gives us something to build on into next year, put the squad together and push on.”

Napier City Rovers players gather on the turf of Martin Luckie Park after their outstanding 3-2 win over Wellington Olympic. Photo / Neil Reid

Sitting in fourth place, Napier City Rovers had gone into their final round-robin National League clash still with a chance of making the final.

Having earlier spent a week at the top of the table, they needed to beat Wellington Olympic and then hope at least two teams ahead of them didn’t win their final games.

The Jim Hoyle-captained team did their side of the deal, unleashing arguably their strongest all-round performance of the year to win 3-2.

Inspirational Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle has acres of space in front of him during his cracking victory. Photo / Neil Reid

But by the time the final whistle was blown at Martin Luckie Park, the hopes of making the finals were extinguished by both Birkenhead United and Western Springs winning their games.

Forward Max Chretien was later judged man of the match, something he fully deserved after a commanding performance sparking his side on attack and also tracking back when his teammates were under the pump.

And given how well the entire team played, it was an award that could have gone to any number of Chretien’s teammates.

Max Chretien takes the ball forward during a man-of-the-match performance. Photo / Neil Reid

It was a team showing from Napier City Rovers that epitomised the bond, spirit and trust in one another that has built right throughout the squad in 2024, especially in the National League.

“In terms of culture and the boys being together, I think it’s certainly one of the best environments and seasons for that,” Robertson said.

“The work rate, attitude and commitment levels from the players have been all I could have asked for. They’re a tight group, good footballers and they’ve produced some big moments over the course of the season.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle walks back to the sheds at halftime during his side's 3-2 National League win over Wellington Olympic at Martin Luckie Park. Photo / Neil Reid

“This year has been a real team effort across the squad. There are people not here today [against Wellington Olympic] who have contributed well in the squad, including guys sick or injured.

“There are people here now that weren’t involved at the start of the year who are contributing now. It’s important that we acknowledge everyone who’s contributed over the season.”

One of those mid-season arrivals was forward Jordan Annear, who had his best performance in a Napier City Rovers shirt on Saturday.

Adam Hewson had another electric performance for Napier City Rovers against Wellington Olympic. Photo / Neil Reid

That included setting up fellow striker Oscar Faulds for the winning goal in extra time. Annear was a handful for the Olympic defence all game, with the Englishman unleashing his size, strength and pace to cause nightmares.

At the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper William Tonning – who was a great signing for the club this season – repeatedly showed his shot-stopping abilities to keep out several attacks on his side’s goal.

Martin Luckie Park wasn’t the only place where Napier City Rovers delivered big-time in Wellington on Saturday.

Napier City Rovers defender Kaeden Atkins chilling out in his side's dressing room ahead of their 3-2 National League win over Wellington Olympic. Photo / Neil Reid

About three hours before kickoff, players Fergus Neil and Adam Hewson and club operations manager Willie Stanger visited Ronald McDonald House to deliver hundreds of new toys donated by Napier City Rovers fans and sponsors as part of a charity toy drive.

For Neil, the visit was deeply personal and emotional.

The club decided to support Ronald McDonald House after it provided Fergus and his wife Julia an apartment and priceless support during their baby, Ardie’s, 50-night stay in Wellington Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit after he was born at 27 weeks’ gestation.

Napier City Rovers means the world to 32-year-old Fergus, a club he debuted for as a teenager.

He said he would also always have a special part of his heart for Ronald McDonald House after how it had helped his family.

Napier City Rovers Adam Hewson, left, and Fergus Neil in front of hundreds of presents gifted to Ronald McDonald House after the club organised a new toy donation drive for charity. Photo / Neil Reid

“Napier City Rovers has been a big part of my life and supported me through many things,” he said.

“But this is the biggest one. And to come back to Ronald McDonald here in Wellington, across the road from where the little fellow stayed, is really special. To finally be able to give something back after a year with the help of the club and Willie who organised this initiative and got the community together, is really special.”

Watch the Inside the Rovers video series:

Episode One: Back to Work

Episode Two: The Darkest Days

Episode Three: Skin-Deep

Episode Four: Good As Gould

Episode Five: The Hard Yards

Episode Six: Leaving a Legacy

Episode Seven: Fun and Games

Episode Eight: Game Day

Episode Nine: The Great Dane

Episode 10: Back to Back

Episode 11: Long Road Back

Episode 12: Total Commitment

Episode 13: The Bravest Boy

Episode 14: Love of the Game

Episode 15: A Rapid Rise

Episode 16: Mixed Emotions

Episode 17: Cup Fever

Episode 18: 50-Year Love Affair

Episode 19: The Music Man

Episode 20: Sammy’s On Fire

Episode 21: A Burning Desire

Episode 22: Cup Heroics

Episode 23: The Captain

Episode 24: On The Road

Episode 25: A Heartbreaker

Episode 26: Oscar’s Big Chance

Episode 27: Fabulous Ferg

Episode 28: Bill and Ben’s Big Day

Episode 29: Better Than Before

Episode 30: The Ice Man

Episode 31: Sharpshooter’s Return

Episode 32: Statement of Intent

Episode 33: Fronting Up

Episode 34: Video Nasty

Episode 35: To the Max

Episode 36: Blues Brothers

Episode 37: Don’t Stop Believing

Episode 38: Table Toppers

Episode 39: Down But Not Out

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.









Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.