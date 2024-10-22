“When you’re young, you want to live with your mates. So, I can’t complain at all.
“It’s awesome to come home from work and see Kezza [Kieran Richards] or Jonesy and have a chat to them, go out ... have a yarn or have a joke.
“Eight of us live together, which plays a big role. We see each other every day, we’re similar age groups and we just get along on and off the field. We’re really lucky that we click.”
Napier City Rovers go into Sunday’s clash in fifth spot in the super-congested National League points table.
Having lost Birkenhead United last Saturday 4-2, they are five points off the lead held by Auckland City.
Western Suburbs – over who Chretien’s side had a one-win, one-draw record during the Central League – are in bottom spot with a solitary draw from their first four matches of the National League.
Sunday’s game is a match Napier City Rovers realistically must win to keep dreams alive of a top-two finish and a spot in the National League final. They will also be keen to put on a strong showing after the disappointing performance against Birkenhead United.
Making it into New Zealand Football’s flagship top-tier domestic competition had been Napier City Rovers’ stated aim since the team’s first training session on February 6.
“The boys got it done,” Chretien said.
“We’re thrilled to be in this position to be able to play summer football. And me personally, I’m super-excited to compete at a really high level with this group of boys and see how we do.”
The 24-year-old Chretien played his initial senior football and studied in Christchurch.
He travelled to the US to further his studies in 2022, at the University of San Francisco. Besides playing for the university, he played for the San Francisco Glens who are in the fourth tier of America’s football structure.
After deciding to return to New Zealand, the forward and attacking midfielder signed with Napier City Rovers.
“It seemed like the club was a really good fit for me,” Chretien said.
“[Returning to New Zealand] was a change of lifestyle for sure. New Zealand’s a bit more laid back and easy going, which was a nice change-up for sure.
“And obviously, my family is here and my friends, so it was nice to see them again. It’s good to reconnect with everyone.”