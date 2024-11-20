But as the side prepares for the final weekend of round-robin clashes – where they will play defending champions Wellington Olympic in Wellington on Saturday – their grand-final dream has not been fully extinguished.
The Bill Robertson-coached team went into last weekend’s clash against the million-dollar men of Auckland City at the top of the points table, with a win over the New Zealand heavyweights going a long way to securing a final spot.
They were in it for 88 minutes, until an unmarked Stipe Ukich slotted home from close range.
That was both in the minutes immediately after they’d secured qualification to the National League after beating North Wellington 6-1 in the penultimate round of the Central League, and repeatedly as New Zealand Football’s top domestic league has progressed.
If Saturday’s clash is to be Napier City Rovers’ final match of the National League, and their grand-final dream ends, then the 2024 season is one fans and players should remember with pride.
That includes their National League campaign, where they’ve so far recorded four wins from eight games and drawn another two which they were tantalisingly close to winning.
Of the two losses they’ve registered, last Sunday’s to the very late goal was gutting given just how well the Jim Hoyle-captained team had fronted against the highly fancied Auckland City.
With their grand-final hopes now out of their hands, Robertson said the squad’s priority now was to give it their all against Wellington Olympic.