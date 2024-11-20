The loss dropped them down to fourth on the points table.

And it left them with the task of beating Wellington Olympic – who are in sixth place and out of contention for a spot in the final – and then hoping a series of other results go their way.

“We’re still in the hunt, which is unbelievable for this football club,” Robertson said.

“So, the message to the players before Wellington Olympic will be the same, with the same principles, as it’s been right since day one.

Napier City Rovers players and coaching staff – including Harry Mason covering his face – gather in a huddle after the side's heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Auckland City. Photo / Neil Reid

“It’s another game of football for us to apply ourselves at our best. And the result will be what the result will be.”

Anything but a win for Napier City Rovers will end their remarkable run in the 2024 National League.

If they can secure three points, then their hopes of making the December 1 final at North Harbour Stadium will rest on how other results pan out next Saturday and Sunday.

That would include Cashmere Technical beating leaders Birkenhead United, and third-place Western Springs not beating Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

Napier City Rovers forward Oscar Faulds (centre) is almost the odd man out as Auckland City pack the box ahead of a corner. Photo / Neil Reid

A Coastal Spirit win over Auckland City could also help their cause.

Despite Napier City Rovers and Wellington Olympic clashing on Saturday, should Robertson’s team win, they may not know their fate until after the Auckland City/Coastal Spirit clash.

The very different fortunes of Napier City Rovers and Wellington Olympic have been the stories of the 2024 National League.

Few outside Hawke’s Bay rated Napier City Rovers as having a chance in the National League; a competition in which they finished in eighth place in 2022 and ninth in 2023.

A big crowd turned up at Bluewater Stadium – including the main stand being packed out – to watch Napier City Rovers' 1-0 National League loss to Auckland City. Photo / Neil Reid

But everyone who has worn the club’s famed shirt has fronted big time throughout the 10-team league.

The side then went to the top of the table after seven rounds following successive wins over Western Suburbs, Cashmere Technical and Coastal Spirit.

It was a point not lost on a gutted Robertson after the 1-0 loss to Auckland City, who again talked of how proud he is of his players who delivered a “fantastic season”.

The scene inside the Napier City Rovers' dressing room at halftime ahead of their eventual 1-0 loss to Auckland City in a tense National League clash at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

“I am really disappointed in the moment,” he said. “Disappointed not to get at least a draw out of it or a win.”

“We had some big chances that we’ve missed and then to concede in the 88th minute, after we’ve gone toe to toe, it’s frustration ... difficult to take.

“But that’s football. I am really proud of the players – again, it was a good performance. We’ve had a fantastic season.”

Wellington Olympic’s National League campaign would be hugely disappointing for the 2023 champions, going into the final round left to play for pride.

Robertson has made no secret of how he believed his team was good enough to give the National League a real nudge.

That was both in the minutes immediately after they’d secured qualification to the National League after beating North Wellington 6-1 in the penultimate round of the Central League, and repeatedly as New Zealand Football’s top domestic league has progressed.

Napier City Rovers forward Jordan Annear, who has impressed since coming into the team, rises high for the ball during his side's 1-0 National League loss to Auckland City at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

If Saturday’s clash is to be Napier City Rovers’ final match of the National League, and their grand-final dream ends, then the 2024 season is one fans and players should remember with pride.

That includes their National League campaign, where they’ve so far recorded four wins from eight games and drawn another two which they were tantalisingly close to winning.

Of the two losses they’ve registered, last Sunday’s to the very late goal was gutting given just how well the Jim Hoyle-captained team had fronted against the highly fancied Auckland City.

With their grand-final hopes now out of their hands, Robertson said the squad’s priority now was to give it their all against Wellington Olympic.

“We’ve got another week, and we want to finish the season strong and just see where that takes us,” he said.

Watch the Inside the Rovers video series:

Episode One: Back to Work

Episode Two: The Darkest Days

Episode Three: Skin-Deep

Episode Four: Good As Gould

Episode Five: The Hard Yards

Episode Six: Leaving a Legacy

Episode Seven: Fun and Games

Episode Eight: Game Day

Episode Nine: The Great Dane

Episode 10: Back to Back

Episode 11: Long Road Back

Episode 12: Total Commitment

Episode 13: The Bravest Boy

Episode 14: Love of the Game

Episode 15: A Rapid Rise

Episode 16: Mixed Emotions

Episode 17: Cup Fever

Episode 18: 50-Year Love Affair

Episode 19: The Music Man

Episode 20: Sammy’s On Fire

Episode 21: A Burning Desire

Episode 22: Cup Heroics

Episode 23: The Captain

Episode 24: On The Road

Episode 25: A Heartbreaker

Episode 26: Oscar’s Big Chance

Episode 27: Fabulous Ferg

Episode 28: Bill and Ben’s Big Day

Episode 29: Better Than Before

Episode 30: The Ice Man

Episode 31: Sharpshooter’s Return

Episode 32: Statement of Intent

Episode 33: Fronting Up

Episode 34: Video Nasty

Episode 35: To the Max

Episode 36: Blues Brothers

Episode 37: Don’t Stop Believing

Episode 38: Table Toppers

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.