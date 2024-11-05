Napier City Rovers players and coaches gather in a huddle at Bluewater Stadium as coach Bill Robertson (centre nearest to camera) addresses them after the crucial round-six 2-1 National League win over Cashmere Technical. Photo / Neil Reid
Big second half secures Napier City Rovers joint third spot in the National League with three rounds to go. Neil Reid reports.
But in one of the feel-good domestic sports stories of 2024, Napier City Rovers have punched well above their financial size this season; firmly in the hunt for a grand final spot with only three rounds remaining.
Last weekend’s 2-1 win over Cashmere Technical has had them hold joint third spot with Coastal Spirit, a side they will now face in Christchurch on Sunday.
Though a growing number of the club’s fanbase are asking how far they can go, coach Bill Robertson said he was blocking out such talk.
“I try not to think about it. I’m trying to focus on day to day,” he said.
“The next thing I focus on now is analysing this game [the win over Cashmere Technical] and planning the training week. We just go week to week.
“Look, I’m really proud of where we are at as a club. We are in the top three of teams in the country, which is incredible given our resources compared to some of the teams we’re playing against.
“We’re really proud of the players and let’s just see what happens.”
Under New Zealand Football’s competition rules, the teams competing in their domestic leagues – the Northern, Central and Southern League, which supply the 10 sides in the National League – can pay players a maximum of only $150 a match.
But numerous players from the big city clubs are paid five-figure sums for the domestic season by being signed on as club coaches.
Some of those deals for an individual player exceed the total budget Napier City Rovers have for their entire season’s campaign.
Saturday’s win was a crucial one.
Given the tightness of the points table, a loss for either team would realistically end their hopes of making the National League final.
The first half was a tough watch for Napier City Rovers fans.
Despite the pre-match call from Robertson to start with intensity and urgency, it was Cashmere Technical who looked the better team. They went into halftime 1-0 after a penalty to dangerman Garbhan Coughlan.
The intensity absent from some of Napier City Rovers’ play in the first half wasn’t missing from Robertson’s firm message to his team in the dressing room at the break.
The words, and his players’ pride in their performance levels, lifted Napier City Rovers immeasurably in the second half.
The restart brought a side with much more urgency – the quality of their play when they had the ball lifted; so, too, did the side’s work ethic when they didn’t have possession.
“He’s a player with great attributes in an attacking sense and obviously very direct,” Robertson said.
“He’s got good energy and pace and can cause opposition problems. We like to utilise him the best we can and get him in attacking positions.
“Behind the scenes, we work on things on the training ground. And one of the things we spoke about in the week was getting him in attacking positions. And obviously, that’s come to fruition.”
As he soaked up Saturday’s win, Robertson also paid tribute to stand-in goalkeeper Louie Caunter.
The Auckland real estate agent – and former Auckland City goalie – answered an SOS for Napier City Rovers for the Cashmere Technical clash.
With regular No 1 William Tonning suspended after receiving a contentious red card in the previous weekend’s 4-2 win over Western Suburbs, and with back-up Kyle Baxter injured, Napier City Rovers were allowed to call in a temporary replacement.
Caunter flew into Napier only a couple of hours before kickoff. His return flight was in the late afternoon, boarding his plane with the man of the match award and a new-found respect from his teammates for the day and Napier City Rovers fans.
“He’s come in and done a good job for us today,” Robertson said. “I think he’s enjoyed his day and we thank him for filling in for us.”