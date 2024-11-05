But in one of the feel-good domestic sports stories of 2024, Napier City Rovers have punched well above their financial size this season; firmly in the hunt for a grand final spot with only three rounds remaining.

Last weekend’s 2-1 win over Cashmere Technical has had them hold joint third spot with Coastal Spirit, a side they will now face in Christchurch on Sunday.

Though a growing number of the club’s fanbase are asking how far they can go, coach Bill Robertson said he was blocking out such talk.

Napier City Rovers playmaker Adam Hewson (left) signals to home fans after scoring what would be the winning goal over Cashmere Technical. Photo / Neil Reid

“I try not to think about it. I’m trying to focus on day to day,” he said.

“The next thing I focus on now is analysing this game [the win over Cashmere Technical] and planning the training week. We just go week to week.

“Look, I’m really proud of where we are at as a club. We are in the top three of teams in the country, which is incredible given our resources compared to some of the teams we’re playing against.

“We’re really proud of the players and let’s just see what happens.”

Sam Lack catches his breath in the clash played in hot conditions. Photo / Neil Reid

Under New Zealand Football’s competition rules, the teams competing in their domestic leagues – the Northern, Central and Southern League, which supply the 10 sides in the National League – can pay players a maximum of only $150 a match.

But numerous players from the big city clubs are paid five-figure sums for the domestic season by being signed on as club coaches.

Some of those deals for an individual player exceed the total budget Napier City Rovers have for their entire season’s campaign.

Saturday’s win was a crucial one.

Cashmere Technical players congratulate Garbhan Coughlan on his goal from the penalty spot during his side's round-six 2-1 National League loss to Napier City Rovers. Photo / Neil Reid

Given the tightness of the points table, a loss for either team would realistically end their hopes of making the National League final.

The first half was a tough watch for Napier City Rovers fans.

Despite the pre-match call from Robertson to start with intensity and urgency, it was Cashmere Technical who looked the better team. They went into halftime 1-0 after a penalty to dangerman Garbhan Coughlan.

The intensity absent from some of Napier City Rovers’ play in the first half wasn’t missing from Robertson’s firm message to his team in the dressing room at the break.

The words, and his players’ pride in their performance levels, lifted Napier City Rovers immeasurably in the second half.

Napier City Rovers attacker Benjamin Stanley chases the football upfield against Cashmere Technical. Photo / Neil Reid

The restart brought a side with much more urgency – the quality of their play when they had the ball lifted; so, too, did the side’s work ethic when they didn’t have possession.

Goals to Oscar Faulds in the 68th minute and then to Adam Hewson 10 minutes later secured a massive three points.

The winner was the fourth goal in the National League from Hewson, a player who has been outstanding all season for Napier City Rovers.

“He’s a player with great attributes in an attacking sense and obviously very direct,” Robertson said.

“He’s got good energy and pace and can cause opposition problems. We like to utilise him the best we can and get him in attacking positions.

“Behind the scenes, we work on things on the training ground. And one of the things we spoke about in the week was getting him in attacking positions. And obviously, that’s come to fruition.”

Suspended goalkeeper William Tonning watches on at Bluewater Stadium during Napier City Rovers' round-six 2-1 National League win over Cashmere Technical. Photo / Neil Reid

As he soaked up Saturday’s win, Robertson also paid tribute to stand-in goalkeeper Louie Caunter.

The Auckland real estate agent – and former Auckland City goalie – answered an SOS for Napier City Rovers for the Cashmere Technical clash.

With regular No 1 William Tonning suspended after receiving a contentious red card in the previous weekend’s 4-2 win over Western Suburbs, and with back-up Kyle Baxter injured, Napier City Rovers were allowed to call in a temporary replacement.

Auckland-based goalkeeper Louie Caunter answered an SOS to join Napier City Rovers on a one-match basis against Cashmere Technical. Photo / Neil Reid

Caunter flew into Napier only a couple of hours before kickoff. His return flight was in the late afternoon, boarding his plane with the man of the match award and a new-found respect from his teammates for the day and Napier City Rovers fans.

“He’s come in and done a good job for us today,” Robertson said. “I think he’s enjoyed his day and we thank him for filling in for us.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.

