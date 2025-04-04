The driveway leading up to the Whareraus' house on Stokes Valley, where the shooting took place.
A man accused of fatally shooting a fellow gang member and wounding his brother during a milestone birthday party says a hit was put on his life after the killing and he and his partner fled Wellington that night fearing for their safety.
Rawiri Zane Wharerau, a patched member of Mangu Kaha – a gang associated with Black Power, was shot and killed and his brother Hemi Wharerau was seriously injured.
The party at the brothers’ house in Stokes Valley in December 2023 was a surprise 50th for their cousin, Robert Huaki snr – a patched Black Power member.
A man and woman also at the party, whose names are suppressed, are now on trial in the High Court at Wellington charged with murder and attempted murder. The woman also denies an additional charge of assault with a weapon.
Fearing for their safety, the couple fled Wellington, leaving their child behind but collecting him days later.
‘Remember where you come from dog s***s’
While giving evidence, he spoke of the events that night and how he was “p****d off” when a derogatory slur about a rival gang was directed toward him and his partner.
“Remember where you come from dog s***s”, he claimed Huaki snr said, a disrespectful term for the Mongrel Mob.
While the man is a patched member of Mangu Kaha, both he and his partner had a family member in the Mongrel Mob.
The man said he was annoyed because he didn’t like people attacking him or his partner, but when he stood up, Huaki snr allegedly told others sitting around them, patched Mangu Kaha members, to attack him.
Asked by his lawyer, Elizabeth Hall, if a Black Power member could tell a Mangu Kaha member what to do, or direct them to attack another Mangu Kaha member, the man said they couldn’t.
The man said there was a bit of pushing and shoving, which surprised him because his fellow gang members had turned on him. At that point, he realised it was time to leave.
“I said wait until the bros hear about this, we’ll sort it out later.”
He said the couple got into their car and left the party and drove back to their house, a short distance away.
The man claimed the alleged murder victim, Rawiri Wharerau, had also got into the car and was sitting beside him.
He said Wharerau told him, “Don’t worry about it bro, he’s jelly [jealous].”The man said he felt “gutted” about what happened and wasn’t happy about it.
At their house, he alleged Wharerau had asked for a gun, which the man told the court he’d collected from Wharerau’s place that morning. He said he’d asked for it because after the party he and his partner planned to take a holiday up north.
He explained the gun – a Ruger rifle – belonged to the gang and he’d borrowed it before to go hunting.
The man retrieved the gun from under a couch and the three of them returned to the party.
But as they pulled up, they’d been surrounded by a group on the street, including members of the Huaki family, he told the court. He thought there was going to be trouble.
“I just jumped out with the gun and they’ve told me to put it down and fight like a man.”
