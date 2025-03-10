The Lower Hutt house where Rawiri and Hemi Wharerau were allegedly shot in December 2023. Two people are on trial in the High Court at Wellington where they deny charges of murder and attempted murder. Photo / Georgina Campbell
A gang member and his partner accused of killing one man and wounding another at a 50th birthday party were so desperate to leave town they fled Wellington leaving their child behind.
That’s according to the Crown, but the defence denies that version of events. Instead, they say the pair were not aware anyone was injured, let alone killed, as they left the party that night.
The gang member’s lawyer, Elizabeth Hall, said by firing the gun, the man had killed a fellow gang member and good friend Rawiri Zane Wharerau, which was not his intention.
The woman’s lawyer, Letizea Ord, said her client had not fired the gun or ordered her partner to shoot anyone and had no idea how things were going to unfold that night.
The couple, who have name suppression, deny charges of murder and attempted murder after the shootings at the birthday party in Stokes Valley in 2023. The woman also denies an additional charge of assault with a weapon.
Wharerau, 39, was killed, and his 41-year-old brother, Hemi, narrowly escaped the same fate following the party in the early hours of December 16, 2023.
Crown: He’d ‘disrespected’ her man
Opening the Crown’s case in the High Court at Wellington, Crown prosecutor Wilber Tupua told the jury the shootings took place during a night of festivities to celebrate the 50th birthday of Wharerau and Hemi’s cousin, Robert Huaki Senior, at their house in George St, Stokes Valley.
Wharerau and the man now facing charges were both patched members of Mangu Kaha — a gang associated with Black Power.
The Crown alleges the couple were at the party when they got into a heated argument with Huaki Senior. During the fight, the woman allegedly told Huaki Senior he had “disrespected” her man.
The couple got into their car and left the party. Wharerau also got into the car and sat in the back seat to try to resolve tensions between the man and Huaki Senior, Tupua said.
The couple drove back to their house a short distance away, and the man collected a gun, which the Crown says was a semi-automatic rifle. They returned to the party.
From that point, Tupua told the jury, things escalated, and what happened next was the starting point of what transpired later that night.
The man got out of the car, stood on the road and started waving the gun around. Huaki Senior tried to apologise for his earlier comments, but the man allegedly punched him, knocking him unconscious.
Wharerau and Hemi saw what was happening and intervened. Another argument ensued. Both victims fought with the couple. Hemi was left with cuts to his head and ear after the woman allegedly hit him with the butt of the rifle, which she was seen brandishing and pointing at people.
Eventually, everything stopped and, again, the couple left the address. Wharerau and Hemi returned to the party.
Come back and ‘sort it out’
Again, the couple went home, this time changing out of their clothes. The Crown says Wharerau rang and told the man to come back to the party and “sort it out”, referring to the earlier fight on the street.
Tupua said that had angered the man and he again returned with the gun.
After returning to the party and getting out of the car, the man accused people of taking $2000 from him. Tupua said the couple ran up the driveway and appeared to be “hyped up”.
They say when the man shot Wharerau he was reckless and intended to hurt him. His partner was a willing participant.
The pair were arrested in January outside Wellington.
They had a good reason to leave: lawyer
In brief opening statements, lawyers for the couple argued their clients were not guilty.
“Keep an open mind ... there was a good reason for the two to leave the Hutt Valley,” Hall told the jury, adding it was not the police he was fleeing.
Hall said when the party started that night everyone had been in good spirits, but after people start drinking, inevitably, conflicts break out.
Hall said the gun belonged to the gang and the man was returning it to Rawiri. He’d fired the fatal shots because he felt threatened and because others at the party were “bearing down” on him, she said.
The trial, before Justice Dale La Hood, is set down for five weeks.
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.