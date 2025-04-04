Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the motor vehicle incident and responded with two rapid response units.
Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed it has three crews in attendance.
Auckland Transport said the Onehunga line has been suspended until further notice.
“Please use journey planner for alternative transports. Bus route 74 is servicing Onehunga, Te Papapa and Penrose Station.”
A travel alert said Maurice Rd is closed between Station Rd and Church St.
“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services.”
MAURICE RD, PENROSE - 2:25PM Due to a serious crash, Maurice Rd, between Station Rd and Church St, is now CLOSED. Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services. ^ND pic.twitter.com/dFnucu33d0
— Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 4, 2025
Station Road remains open, but the public is warned to expect some delays in the area.
The Serious Crash unit has been advised and will examine the scene as part of the investigation.
More to come.
