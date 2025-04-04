Advertisement
Updated

Collision between train and vehicle in Penrose

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Trump announces sweeping tariffs and severe weather warnings are in place across the country | NZ Herald News Update
  • Emergency services are responding to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Penrose.
  • The Onehunga line is suspended; bus route 74 is servicing affected stations.
  • Maurice Rd is closed; motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

A person is dead after a collision between a train and a vehicle in Penrose.

The incident occurred at the level crossing on Maurice Rd, near the intersection with Station Rd, at around 2pm this afternoon.

Emergency services are responding to the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Police can advise one person has died following a collision between a train and vehicle in Penrose,” police said in a statement.

“Sadly, despite medical assistance the sole occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene.”

No injuries have been reported from those aboard the train at this stage.

Nico from the Vehicle Inspection store in Penrose told the Herald that a colleague witnessed the crash.

He said, “It really looked serious, it definitely seemed like it could possibly be really serious for that person, the ambulance came and went really quickly.”

Emergency services at the scene after a train collided with a car in Penrose.
Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the motor vehicle incident and responded with two rapid response units.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed it has three crews in attendance.

Auckland Transport said the Onehunga line has been suspended until further notice.

“Please use journey planner for alternative transports. Bus route 74 is servicing Onehunga, Te Papapa and Penrose Station.”

The Auckland rail network has been impacted by an "emergency services incident". Auckland Transport said the Onehunga Line is suspended until further notice and services on the Southern Line would not be stopping between Otahuhu and Britomart, and would be travelling via the Eastern Line. Photo / AT
A travel alert said Maurice Rd is closed between Station Rd and Church St.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services.”

Station Road remains open, but the public is warned to expect some delays in the area.

The Serious Crash unit has been advised and will examine the scene as part of the investigation.

More to come.

