However, days out from the start of their 2025 campaign, coach Bill Robertson says it is time to move on from those achievements and concentrate on the now.
The side finished equal second in the Central League, made the quarter-finals of the Chatham Cup for the first time since 2019 and rounded out the year in such impressive winning form that they missed the final of New Zealand Football’s National League by just two competition points.
On Saturday they face Wellington side Western Suburbs in the opening round of the 2025 Central League, a competition they will want to secure a top-three finish in to secure National League qualification for the fourth successive season.
“It’s a new season, so, we have to start again, refocus and try to achieve what we want to this year.”
Napier City Rovers go into Saturday’s match after a seven-week pre-season campaign.
As well as three training sessions a week, the Jim Hoyle-captained team have also played a series of warm-up matches. That included a 6-2 win last weekend over newly promoted Central League club Upper Hutt City Football.
The squad who will proudly wear Napier City Rovers shirts this season is largely the same as the one that lined up in 2024.
But it will be missing regular match-winners in goalkeeper William Tonning and striker Oscar Faulds, who have since signed professional contracts in Europe. Midfielder Ethan Spencer – who sparked the 3-1 National League win over Coastal Spirit – has also transferred, to Birkenhead United.
The English duo of new goalkeeper Harry Townsend and left wing Mason Johnson are among the fresh recruits.
Both have impressed in pre-season training and the series of warm-up matches.
“They’ve settled in well,” Robertson said.
“They’ve been here now a few weeks, obviously done our pre-season, so, they’re enjoying the lifestyle of Hawke’s Bay, it’s a nice place to live, particularly in the summer when the weather’s good.
“That’s an adjustment obviously coming from coming from the UK where the weather’s probably not quite as good. They’re going to have a good contribution for us.”
But looking at Robertson’s team, there’s no lack of attack-minded players who should be troubling opposition goalies, with the likes of Adam Hewson, Jordan Annear, Benjamin Stanley, Sam Lack, Max Chretien, Kieran Richards, Cam Emerson, Ethan Spencer, Christian Leopard, Liam Schofield and Harry Mason.
“That leaves a bit of a hole and obviously the players that are here have got to fill that hole,” Robertson said og Faulds' absence.
“I’m confident the players we’ve got amongst the squad that can replace those goals that Oscar gave us last year. There’s some pressure on the boys to do that and that’s what football’s about.