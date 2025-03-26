Robertson said as upbeat as last year was, it was time to move on from what played out over nine months of football action.

Left wing Mason Johnson has travelled across the world from England to Napier City Rovers for the 2025 season, having previously been with Hull City. Photo / Neil Reid

“It was a really good performance over the course of the year,” Robertson said.

“But it starts all again now.

“The other teams will have recruited well, squads will have changed.

“It’s a new season, so, we have to start again, refocus and try to achieve what we want to this year.”

Napier City Rovers go into Saturday’s match after a seven-week pre-season campaign.

As well as three training sessions a week, the Jim Hoyle-captained team have also played a series of warm-up matches. That included a 6-2 win last weekend over newly promoted Central League club Upper Hutt City Football.

The squad who will proudly wear Napier City Rovers shirts this season is largely the same as the one that lined up in 2024.

But it will be missing regular match-winners in goalkeeper William Tonning and striker Oscar Faulds, who have since signed professional contracts in Europe. Midfielder Ethan Spencer – who sparked the 3-1 National League win over Coastal Spirit – has also transferred, to Birkenhead United.

The English duo of new goalkeeper Harry Townsend and left wing Mason Johnson are among the fresh recruits.

Both have impressed in pre-season training and the series of warm-up matches.

“They’ve settled in well,” Robertson said.

The impressive Christian Leopard, left, will make his return to injury for Napier City Rovers in 2025 after a knee injury sidelined him for the duration of 2024. Photo / Neil Reid

“They’ve been here now a few weeks, obviously done our pre-season, so, they’re enjoying the lifestyle of Hawke’s Bay, it’s a nice place to live, particularly in the summer when the weather’s good.

“That’s an adjustment obviously coming from coming from the UK where the weather’s probably not quite as good. They’re going to have a good contribution for us.”

Robertson will be calling on big contributions from the multiple options he can draw on for playing up front this season.

Napier City Rovers forward Adam Hewson at training in the build-up to the 2025 Central League season kick-off. Photo / Neil Reid

Faulds scored 29 goals across Central League, Chatham Cup and National League action.

The Swedish-born Kiwi’s form was strong enough to catch the eye of talent scouts in Europe, and he went on to sign a professional contract in Luxembourg.

But looking at Robertson’s team, there’s no lack of attack-minded players who should be troubling opposition goalies, with the likes of Adam Hewson, Jordan Annear, Benjamin Stanley, Sam Lack, Max Chretien, Kieran Richards, Cam Emerson, Ethan Spencer, Christian Leopard, Liam Schofield and Harry Mason.

“That leaves a bit of a hole and obviously the players that are here have got to fill that hole,” Robertson said og Faulds' absence.

“I’m confident the players we’ve got amongst the squad that can replace those goals that Oscar gave us last year. There’s some pressure on the boys to do that and that’s what football’s about.

Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson is hoping his team start their Central League season with a statement against Western Suburbs on Saturday. Photo / Neil Reid

“And obviously a challenge for me is to make sure we get the best out of the group of players we’ve got.”

The final match of last season was an outstanding 3-2 win over 2023 National League champions and 2024 Chatham Cup winners Wellington Olympic.

Married with two young sons, Robertson didn’t have a lot of downtime when he wasn’t thinking about football over the recent summer.

Like his club’s fans, he can’t wait for season 2025 to kick off.

“I miss the adrenaline of a game day and securing three points. That’s the stuff I enjoy as a coach,” he said.

“I enjoy getting on the training field as well and educating the players and trying to help them.

“We’re involved for that competition on a game day and I’m forward to getting into it this week.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

