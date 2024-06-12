Trust vital in chopper rescues

Daring mission recalled as annual Chopper Appeal takes off.

Mark ‘Tinny’ Cannell has never forgotten the look in the eyes of his fellow helicopter crewman as their chopper hovered over raging waters off Cape Brett in the Bay of Islands in a daring rescue.

“I had complete trust in him as I winched him into those seas and I’m sure he was looking at me, knowing the crew on board had his back too in what were very challenging conditions,” he says.

Cannell, an Air Crew Officer on one of two Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters based at Ardmore, was recalling a mission in 2019 when the team hauled three people to safety (tragically, a fourth did not survive) who had been forced to abandon their 47-foot yacht. It sank after foundering in heavy seas of five to six-metre swells and wind gusts of up to 50 knots.

His recollections come as the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was voted New Zealand’s Most Trusted Charity in the 2024 Readers Digest Most Trusted Brands survey.

Cannell, whose roles include operating the rescue hoist, says trust is an important factor in all layers of the service: “Trust not just between the crew to do the right thing, but in our procedures and protocols and the wider organisation like maintenance staff, support staff all the way through to management/trustees. Being trusted by the public and key stakeholders means an awful lot, this helps drive us towards continuous improvement for the delivery of care in what can be time-critical situations.

“As a crew member, it is comforting to know we can trust the whole system because, when the phone rings, you never know what (mission) is coming.”

Cannell, who lives on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula with his 14-year-old daughter, has been working on the helicopters for 20 years following 15 years with the air force (RNZAF).

“We did a bit of search and rescue in the air force so that set me up well for a career with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter,” he says. “I enjoy it, it’s why I’ve been at it for so long. I’m extremely proud of what we do. It’s great to work with a close-knit team and at the same time help the public in emergencies.”

He says there is also pride in liaising with other emergency services. In the Cape Brett mission, for example, his helicopter was called after being asked for assistance by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre and was at the scene with an Air Force Orion. A second Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also positioned to provide back up if needed.

Since the beginning of May, Westpac staff around the country have been out and about raising funds for their local rescue helicopter service in the annual Chopper Appeal.

Last year 9228 helicopter missions were flown by New Zealand’s nationwide network of rescue helicopters and, with costs of equipment and training continuing to rise, New Zealanders are being asked to give generously to support the service.

Westpac NZ has been a partner of the rescue helicopters for over 40 years and its Chief Executive, Catherine McGrath, says people who are saved by a chopper often tell their rescuers of their relief when they hear a helicopter on its way.

“For the thousands of people who need rescuing every year – many in life-or-death situations – there’s no greater sound than a chopper approaching,” she says. “No matter where you are in the country, it’s comforting to know that the expert services of a chopper crew usually aren’t far away.”

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust Chairman, John Duncan, says the public’s generosity has helped the trust invest in the capabilities of its aircraft and crew: “Our teams are highly specialised and we take great pride in providing New Zealanders with first class medical care in some of their greatest times of need.”

Westpac NZ General Manager, Product Sustainability and Marketing, Sarah Hearn, says they’re incredibly grateful to everyone who chips in to help support the vital service: “Chopper crews are not only trusted, but treasured by the communities they operate in.

“Our partnership with the rescue helicopters goes back more than four decades and is a cause that’s close to our hearts. Every year during Chopper Appeal our people go the extra mile to raise funds for their local rescue helicopter service, from quiz nights to sausage sizzles, shaking a bucket on Street Appeal Day or taking on athletic feats like the annual Westpac Chopper Bike Ride from Queenstown to Invercargill, which this year raised more than $100,000 alone.

“We know budgets are squeezed right now, and our rescue helicopter services aren’t immune to rising costs. Every dollar donated through Westpac Chopper Appeal makes a difference in helping keep our communities safe.”

Westpac NZ funds the marketing and administration costs of the Chopper Appeal and distributes all funds raised back to the donors’ local rescue helicopter trust. There are 15 rescue helicopter trusts throughout the country.

People wishing to make a donation or find out more can visit chopperappeal.co.nz