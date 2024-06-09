Guidebook on ageing well praised

Geriatrician: valuable for older people wanting to improve health.

A guidebook to help improve the experience for older adults as they age in Aotearoa has been applauded by a geriatrician since launching less than a month ago.

Driven by the insight that a 15-minute GP appointment is simply not enough time for an older person to discuss multiple conditions, or for GPs to offer the breadth of advice required beyond acute health issues, the Navigating Wellness guidebook is helpful for patients as well as taking the pressure off GPs.

The guidebook incorporates insights on managing health, available services and resources, practical tips and expert advice, and can be used by patients, families and health professionals in primary care to provide guidance through the health system and community assistance.

Enabled through a grant from the CHT Aged Care Fund, and developed by Third Age Health, a leading national enhanced general practice provider, the guidebook was curated using real-world feedback from local focus groups and expert advice.

Dr Jackie Broadbent is a geriatrician and chair of the Clinical Advisory Committee for Third Age Health – which produced Navigating Wellness, although she was not involved in the writing of the guidebook. She says it is comprehensive, practical and easy to use: “This is an excellent resource and I would recommend this guidebook to older people wanting to improve their health and wellbeing, as well as their friends and whānau.

“I was pleased to see sections on frailty, dementia, incontinence, and elder abuse included, along with self-assessments which invite users to write in the book and make it their own.”

The CHT Aged Care Fund, created in 2020 by leading not-for-profit aged care provider CHT Care Homes, enhances the wellbeing of older New Zealanders through grants for projects spanning research, access to care, and workforce development.

Carriann Hall, Chief Executive at CHT Care Homes says: “We are delighted to have supported the development of this worthwhile resource. By tackling the questions an older person or family may have sensitively and pragmatically, I can see it being a useful tool to help older people access care appropriate to their needs”.

Printed copies of Navigating Wellness are available nationwide through GP practices, community centres and as a downloadable digital version via: www.thirdagehealth.co.nz