First XV rugby wrap: Sacred Heart’s miracle try-scoring blitz secures finals spot

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian
16 mins to read
Co-captain Cohen Norrie leads out his Sacred Heart team. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Co-captain Cohen Norrie leads out his Sacred Heart team. Photo / Bruce Holloway

  • Sacred Heart’s miracle try-scoring blitz
  • Tauranga reign supreme in Super 8
  • Westlake hit a ton
  • Some refereeing praise
  • Central North Island finalists are familiar faces
  • Wellington’s reigning champs dethroned
  • Nelson College and Christchurch Boys’ to contest Canterbury final
  • Southland v King’s to battle in final down south

Sacred Heart's miracle try-scoring blitz

If at first you don’t succeed in Auckland 1A First XV rugby, you need to try, try, and try again.

And that is exactly what defending champions Sacred Heart did

