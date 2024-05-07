Te Awamutu College first XV players in action during their pre-season victory against Rototuna Senior High School last weekend, Photo / Arthur Uden

After a summer of learning, bonding, training and developing as people on and off the field, the 2024 Te Awamutu College first XV is set to start their second division under-18 championship season this Saturday.

It’s also about preparing the players for life and immersing them in the community, first XV coach Carl Sheridan says.

Sheridan has joined the coaching staff alongside Willem Poolman and Chris Shields.

Leading into Christmas, players of mixed age (Years 10-13) were invited to attend 6am training sessions on Tuesdays, followed by breakfast and a weekly topic of conversation.

“Having mixed-age trainings is important, as it gives them a real sense of community within the school and gives the older boys an opportunity to work with the younger boys,” Sheridan says.

“There’s a real drive to increase participation in sport or activities. It doesn’t worry me if they go from sport to sport, as long as they’re doing something. Rugby just happens to be where our focus is.”

The 2024 Te Awamutu College first XV squad - Forwards: Brody Emery (from left), Cooper Gedye, Corbin Harty, Douglas Fonoti, Jacob Sheridan, Kainan Kelly, Manawa Oxenham, Reuben Turnbull, Tyrone Bullock, Willem Poolman Jr, Xavier Scott, Xavier Shields. Backs: Aiden Ahlers, Fynn Clements, Jackson Montague, Joaquin Burke, Joel Connolly, Kiarn Collett Quinn, Michael Stuart, Nathan Dale, Ruben Kasper, Teina Beets, Thomas Frandi.

Sheridan says they’re ensuring the boys know they’re representing both the school and community.

“We’re giving our youth a pathway in sport to learn more about themselves, look after others, work with others, learn commitment, understand what integrity looks like, have their own values, work on their own identity and figure out how they fit into the world,” he says.

“When you leave school, if you have a really strong sense of self, it’s much easier to go out into the big wide world to travel, work or study.”

Part of the development is making sure the students spend time together as a team, but also giving them one-on-one opportunities so the management “can help grow better people”.

“From a community perspective, I’m a big believer in looking after our neighbours,” Sheridan says.

“There’s a whole raft of things where we can connect our school to the community. In 2024, rugby is our vehicle.

“We want to help our players understand their belonging, where they come from and what it means to be a part of Te Awamutu. At the same time, we want as many Te Awamutu locals as possible to come along and be a part our story and legacy.”

The 2024 first XV squad is made up of Year 11 (two), Year 12 (11) and Year 13 students (10). Michael Stuart is the only currently capped player (20 first XV matches), with 12 others in line to receive theirs in 2024.

After a comprehensive pre-season victory against Rototuna Senior High School last weekend, the first XV will face Hamilton Boys’ High School Senior Black in a grading match at 11am on Saturday at Te Awamutu College.

On top of the season, the first XV hope to play other college fixtures as well as the Waipā Cup, Past vs Present first XV match and the Northern Regions Cup tournament in Pukekohe.

On Friday from 5.30pm at Pirongia Rugby Sports Club, the players will receive their blazers followed by the Moana Pasifika vs Chiefs match at 7.05pm.

With a new Te Awamutu College Rugby Club committee and new coaches in 2024, the college will field the first XV, development XV, under-15, under-14, under-55kg and girls’ under-17 teams.

These players, which include Te Wharekura o Ngā Purapura o Te Aroha and homeschooled students, represent Te Awamutu as a whole.

Any sponsors wanting to get on board can contact sponsorship manager Conrad Dixon via 022 435 1132.

