First XV rugby: The battle for South Island supremacy

Southland Boys' High School players celebrate their historic win at the Top 4, in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

The past 12 months have brought a year like never before for Southland Boys’ High.

After unprecedented success in 2023, lifting their maiden national title – they jetted off to Fukuoka, Japan for the Sanix World Youth Tournament in late April.

They’d barely returned before they were running out in the first round of the Southern Schools Championship against old foe Otago Boys’ High School.

Despite a big lead early on they dropped that match 33-24 – jetlag seemingly the unstoppable force (as well as an OBHS side eager to roll the national champs.)

But since then they’re undefeated, surviving some close shaves along the way.

“I think that’s just our upbringing as Southlanders - when it gets tough, we get closer. When the scoreboard gets tight we cope under pressure.”

Now, they’re on the eve of returning to the top four as they continue their quest for back-to-back titles.

In their way is a Nelson team that has not tasted defeat this season – in fact, aside from last weekend’s semifinal (beating Christchurch Boys’ High School 20-17), they’ve not really been pushed at all.

Their dominance is reflected in the end of season representative squad.

Nelson College celebrate a 20-17 victory over CBHS in the final of the Miles Toyota First XV Premiership. Photo / JDW Photography

“We had 10 named in the Crusader Knights [Under-18s] programme which is a phenomenal number from a single school.”, says Nelson College coach Jono Phillips.

In Nelson’s favour this weekend – and this cannot be overstated, is home advantage. Playing on your own turf is always a bonus but when your opposition has travelled two days and almost one thousand kilometres it’s more like a jackpot.

Though, Phillips isn’t buying into it.

“We’ve done it the other way twice, not as far as Invercargill but to Dunedin, and I actually think it’s an advantage for the team that’s travelling because they get to bond.”

Phillips has two hands on the underdog status and he’s not about to let it go.

“They’re the national champions, too – aren’t they?”, he adds.

Dermody’s side is used to travelling – but no other school side in New Zealand has to drive this far for a single fixture.

“We embrace the travel, we talk about getting stronger as we travel up the South Island.”

In truth, they had no choice.

Southland Boys' High School First XV coach Jason Dermody. Photo / Debbie Fahey Photography

“It got taken out of our hands, flying – it was just too expensive, and our boys raised $180k to get to Japan so we can’t really ask the parents to fork out another thousand dollars each.”

The home side emerged from their semifinal with a few niggles – including powerhouse loosie Saumaki Saumaki, but Phillips says they’re injury free.

Southland Boys’ will also have the same squad to pick from. Both sides have trawled YouTube and social media for footage of their opposition. Dermody believes it’s been at least 15 years since the schools last met.

Phillips says it’s a challenge both sides will relish.

“To play somebody different is what’s really exciting. None of us have ever been involved with Southland before.”

Harrison Inch (holding trophy) and Saumaki Saumaki (right), two of the standout players for Nelson College in 2024. Photo / JDW Photography

Dermody says his team have done their homework on the powerful Nelson College side.

“Big ball runners, six and eight, the tighthead prop. The 10 looks very highly skilled, good strong runners in midfield – yeah right across the board.” says Dermody.

Phillips has also been studying.

“I think their tight five looks very impressive. They’ve got a lot of tall timber and their eight as well. I think their forward pack is quite a standout.”

Southland Boys' High School's highly regarded front row. Photo / Debbie Fahey Photography

Driving the game plans of both sides will be the opposing first five eighths. For Nelson, Harry Inch. The unmistakable curly mullet leads a strong defensive line and has a keen eye for a weak shoulder. Inch’s all-round game has been key to Nelson’s success in 2024.

Southland Boys’ have their own general at 10 – the young yet experienced Mika Muliaina. At just 17 years of age, Muliaina has a rugby maturity well beyond his years. With a Rolls-Royce forward pack in front of him, he knows how to drive his team around the paddock.

Southland Boys' High School playmaker Mika Muliaina. Photo / Debbie Fahey Photography

“Two talented young players, it’s great for New Zealand rugby. Hopefully we get a nice sunny day and they can both show what they’ve got,” says Phillips.

There will be plenty there to see it firsthand. Nelson College’s “front field” is an imposing venue for visiting teams, especially when the local supporters turn out in force – as they did last Saturday.

“We had 3000 there last week, is what the people are telling me.”, says Phillips.

Dermody is under no illusion as to how difficult it’ll be to claim the South Island crown for the second year running – but he doesn’t believe his boys will be overwhelmed by the occasion or the crowd.

“Playing in Japan in front of the Japanese crowds – I think we can take a bit of experience out of that.”

Kickoff – 11am, Saturday September 24 at Nelson College.

“No-one should get the home advantage”

Despite Jono Phillips’ gallant attempt to downplay home advantage, it is hugely significant – and cannot be earned. The host region alternates each year.

Last year it was the turn of the Highlanders region, this year it’s the Crusaders and so on. But is there a fairer way?

“In the past, Nelson has played Otago Boys’ in a South Island final at St Bede’s [Christchurch] – and there have been halfway matches,” says Gerry Davidson, chair of South Island Schools Rugby.

This year, the most extreme scenario has played out with a road-trip from Invercargill to Nelson. Davidson says that’s what was agreed.

“It was decided by the teams themselves that they wanted to take the home advantage,” says Davidson.

Nelson College is the benefactor this time – but they’ve also done the hard yards in previous years.

“I don’t really have an opinion on it. We’ve had to travel south twice in my six years - it’s never a problem, you make the most of it,” says Phillips.

But, outgoing Christchurch Boys’ High School First XV coach Rhys Archibald sees it differently, calling for a neutral venue.

“No one should have a home advantage because you’re two different tournaments,” says Archibald.

Davidson says the governing body isn’t against a neutral venue – if both schools were in agreement.

Predictions

With no form guide between the two teams, the Herald asked their most recent opposition for a prediction.

“Got to back the Southland boys. The best 10 in the country and a pack that works extremely hard. SBHS by 12,” says King’s High School coach Glen Moeahu.

Archibald’s Christchurch Boys’ High School side have finished second to Nelson College twice this season.

“I’ve watched so much of Nelson and I’ve watched absolutely nothing of Southland on video. I really hope Nelson can get up but they looked pretty battered after our game,” says Archibald.

Where to watch

A match of this nature should be televised – and in the past it has been. But First XV rugby has been largely absent from our screens in recent years. If you want to tune in to see the best First XVs in the South Island battle it out tomorrow, your best bet is via Nelson College Rugby’s facebook page. There you’ll find a livestream off a parent’s phone with occasional commentary (from said parent – or those around them). It’s better than it sounds.

Their seasons so far

Nelson College

30 – 19 v CBHS

27 – 15 v St Bede’s

50 – 0 v Marlborough Boys’ College

55 – 12 v Selwyn Schools Combined

57 – 19 v Shirley Boys’ High School

53 – 35 v Christ’s College

40 – 14 v St Thomas of Canterbury College

51 – 0 v Timaru Boys’ High School

43 – 29 v St Andrews College

32 – 10 v Marlborough Boys’ College (Semi-final)

20 – 17 v CBHS (Final)

Southland Boys’ High School

24 – 33 v Otago Boys’ High School

62 – 10 v Otago Boys’ High School 2nd XV

17 – 13 v King’s High School

75 – 21 v Wakatipu High School

42 – 5 v John McGlashan College

30 – 25 v Otago Boys’ High School

48 – 0 v Wakatipu High School

18 – 15 v King’s High School

33 – 0 v South Otago High School

31 – 20 v John McGlashan College

42 – 10 v Otago Boys’ High School (semifinal)

29 – 10 v King’s High School (final)



