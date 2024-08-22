First XV rugby: The battle for South Island supremacy

Southern Schools Champions 2024: Southland Boys' High School. Photo / Debbie Fahey Photography
From top to bottom, the quest to find the South Island’s best First XV concludes tomorrow when Nelson College host the reigning national champions – Southland Boys’ High School. Mike Thorpe previews the grand final.
There is no longer road trip in schoolboy rugby than the journey that Southland Boys’ High School First XV have made to defend their South Island title tomorrow.
The reigning national champions, South Island champions, Southern Schools champions and Moascar Cup holders left Invercargill on Wednesday morning before overnighting in Christchurch and pushing on to Nelson on Thursday.
977 kilometres in a convoy of minivans. Fitting really, because drive is something this team has an abundance of.
“We’ve sort of always been the underdog and this year we’ve had a different tag. We’ve got a bit of belief from last year,” says head coach Jason Dermody.
Despite a big lead early on they dropped that match 33-24 – jetlag seemingly the unstoppable force (as well as an OBHS side eager to roll the national champs.)
But since then they’re undefeated, surviving some close shaves along the way.
“I think that’s just our upbringing as Southlanders - when it gets tough, we get closer. When the scoreboard gets tight we cope under pressure.”
Now, they’re on the eve of returning to the top four as they continue their quest for back-to-back titles.
In their way is a Nelson team that has not tasted defeat this season – in fact, aside from last weekend’s semifinal (beating Christchurch Boys’ High School 20-17), they’ve not really been pushed at all.
Their dominance is reflected in the end of season representative squad.
“We had 10 named in the Crusader Knights [Under-18s] programme which is a phenomenal number from a single school.”, says Nelson College coach Jono Phillips.
In Nelson’s favour this weekend – and this cannot be overstated, is home advantage. Playing on your own turf is always a bonus but when your opposition has travelled two days and almost one thousand kilometres it’s more like a jackpot.
Though, Phillips isn’t buying into it.
“We’ve done it the other way twice, not as far as Invercargill but to Dunedin, and I actually think it’s an advantage for the team that’s travelling because they get to bond.”
The home side emerged from their semifinal with a few niggles – including powerhouse loosie Saumaki Saumaki, but Phillips says they’re injury free.
Southland Boys’ will also have the same squad to pick from. Both sides have trawled YouTube and social media for footage of their opposition. Dermody believes it’s been at least 15 years since the schools last met.
Phillips says it’s a challenge both sides will relish.
“To play somebody different is what’s really exciting. None of us have ever been involved with Southland before.”
Dermody says his team have done their homework on the powerful Nelson College side.
“Big ball runners, six and eight, the tighthead prop. The 10 looks very highly skilled, good strong runners in midfield – yeah right across the board.” says Dermody.
“I think their tight five looks very impressive. They’ve got a lot of tall timber and their eight as well. I think their forward pack is quite a standout.”
Driving the game plans of both sides will be the opposing first five eighths. For Nelson, Harry Inch. The unmistakable curly mullet leads a strong defensive line and has a keen eye for a weak shoulder. Inch’s all-round game has been key to Nelson’s success in 2024.
Southland Boys’ have their own general at 10 – the young yet experienced Mika Muliaina. At just 17 years of age, Muliaina has a rugby maturity well beyond his years. With a Rolls-Royce forward pack in front of him, he knows how to drive his team around the paddock.
“Two talented young players, it’s great for New Zealand rugby. Hopefully we get a nice sunny day and they can both show what they’ve got,” says Phillips.
There will be plenty there to see it firsthand. Nelson College’s “front field” is an imposing venue for visiting teams, especially when the local supporters turn out in force – as they did last Saturday.
“We had 3000 there last week, is what the people are telling me.”, says Phillips.
Dermody is under no illusion as to how difficult it’ll be to claim the South Island crown for the second year running – but he doesn’t believe his boys will be overwhelmed by the occasion or the crowd.
“Playing in Japan in front of the Japanese crowds – I think we can take a bit of experience out of that.”
Kickoff – 11am, Saturday September 24 at Nelson College.
“No-one should get the home advantage”
Despite Jono Phillips’ gallant attempt to downplay home advantage, it is hugely significant – and cannot be earned. The host region alternates each year.
Last year it was the turn of the Highlanders region, this year it’s the Crusaders and so on. But is there a fairer way?
A match of this nature should be televised – and in the past it has been. But First XV rugby has been largely absent from our screens in recent years. If you want to tune in to see the best First XVs in the South Island battle it out tomorrow, your best bet is via Nelson College Rugby’s facebook page. There you’ll find a livestream off a parent’s phone with occasional commentary (from said parent – or those around them). It’s better than it sounds.