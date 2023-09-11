Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

First XV rugby: Why is schoolboy rugby so popular amidst rugby ‘crisis’?

NZ Herald
16 mins to read
St Kentigern. fans.

St Kentigern. fans.

Why is first XV rugby is so popular when other competitions are in crisis?

By Bruce Holloway

Word to the wise: if you’re ever planning to watch a game of first XV rugby, get there

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport