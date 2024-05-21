Schoolboy rugby tackle goes viral

The Goudveld High halfback is carried away by a Welkom Gimnasium player. Photo / X

The best rugby tackle of the year or an opponent who just got carried away?

A bizarre rugby tackle from a South African schoolboys game has gone viral after being shared on X.

The incident happened in an under-19s match between Goudveld High and Welkom Gimnasium when the Goudveld halfback learned the lesson of going to ground early.

After receiving the ball in midfield he ran into a tackle, only to be picked up and carried back more than 20 metres before handing the ball forward and getting dumped on the ground.

We're not sure we've ever seen a tackle like this in rugby before 🙆‍♂️



We're not sure we've ever seen a tackle like this in rugby before 🙆‍♂️

The tackle brought back memories of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2013 when winger George North picked up Wallabies star Israel Folau as he attempted to tackle him, carrying the Aussie a few metres over his shoulder.