Ardie Savea, who shares vice-captain duties with Jordie Barrett, is the likely candidate to step in as captain. Savea, a seasoned No 8 with eight captaincies under his belt, is highly respected among his peers and was named World Rugby’s player of the year after last year’s World Cup in France.

In May, Aaron Smith told the Rugby Direct podcast that Savea would be a great captain: “For me you’ve got to go with your best player and the best player in the world last year was Ardie Savea — and he has been for a while. It was a two-horse race between him and Antoine Dupont for a couple of years there. I thought Ardie was robbed a couple of years ago, but it is what it is.

“Ardie’s credentials of when he’s led and how he’s led probably give him a jump-start. He led us in certain games in 2021 [including the centenary victory against the Springboks] and last year at the World Cup. He leant heavily on us older boys, but his performances speak for themselves. When he comes into a huddle and says something, you know he’s doing it.

Losing Barrett, 30, is a significant blow for the All Blacks, especially following the departures of veteran locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick after the World Cup. The All Blacks’ depth in the second row is relatively thin.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson had selected Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, and Barrett as his primary locks for the recent tests against England in New Zealand. He also called up the uncapped Sam Darry for the match against Fiji in San Diego last weekend. With Barrett sidelined, Darry, who made his debut as a substitute against Fiji, is expected to secure his spot in the squad. Darry’s debut was made more special by the fact his mother, Katrina, is the team’s nutritionist.

