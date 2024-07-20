The inexperienced bench injected impact, too. None more so than Chiefs No 8 Wallace Sititi who will quickly be pushing for a starting role after adding notable, powerful punch up the middle of the park.

Fellow rookies Pasilio Tosi and Sam Darry nabbed breakdown turnovers on the All Blacks line. Crusaders hooker George Bell bagged a late try on debut, too. They all slotted in seamlessly to state their respective cases for the Rugby Championship.

Others to impress included Caleb Clarke, who was busy and elusive in his first match on left wing since the Super Rugby final one month ago, and blindside Luke Jacobson, the pick of the starting All Blacks loose forwards, with his defensive and lineout presence.

This match largely went to script with the All Blacks leading 26-5 at halftime and running in seven tries to one. Robertson’s men were challenged at times, but not for any sustained periods, which points to much tougher tests to come this year.

Attacking execution, after botching several chances, remains among the most pressing improvements the All Blacks will seek in the coming weeks. The breakdown, where England found success and Fiji pinched three turnovers, and two lost restarts are other nit-pick areas to amend.

The All Blacks lineout, aside from one lost throw, vastly improved without Maro Itoje’s menacing presence. They turned the tide to pressure Fiji’s throw with Jacobson nabbing one steal and forcing another not straight.

With the scrum, despite fielding a new front-row, remaining supremely dominant to push Fiji off their ball on one occasion, the All Blacks relished a consistently reliable front-foot platform that allowed the backline to thrive with ample time and space.

The Lienert-Brown and Proctor midfield partnership flourished. Leinert-Brown assumed the physical, direct Jordie Barrett presence from second five to regularly punch through Fiji’s defence. One such carry sparked Cortez Ratima’s first test try with a decisive snipe from the base.

Proctor looked at home from the outset with his decision-making, sound defence, sharp distribution and speed through holes all shining through. While he claimed a try on test debut, Proctor’s selfless and accurate passing freed up Clarke on the left edge was telling.

The All Blacks were too good for Fiji in San Diego. Photo / Photosport

On attack, the intent to use slick, quick, soft hands and shift the ball to space was evident from forwards and backs.

Fiji’s defence couldn’t keep up at times. With a staggering 53 missed tackles their attempts to control the All Blacks pace was much less effective – a world away – from England’s relentless smothering line speed.

Fiji savoured fleeting moments of success. Fullback Vilimoni Botitu scored from Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula’s cross-field kick – the third try in two weeks the All Blacks have conceded in this fashion after two against England at Eden Park. Wing Jiuta Wainiqolo also lost the ball over the line. Otherwise, though, Fiji were largely on the back foot.

When Fiji did make inroads errors, the last pass or a wayward offload let them down.

The All Blacks suffered an injury setback with Ratima leaving the field for an HIA after his head made heavy contact with the turf but that allowed Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham to enjoy his extended 45-minute debut.

Ratima did enough prior to leaving the field to suggest he should retain the starting halfback brief for the Rugby Championship but TJ Perenara’s experienced return underlines the heated competition prevalent throughout multiple contestable areas of Robertson’s squad following three victories to start his era.

All Blacks 47 (Caleb Clarke, Cortez Ratima, Ardie Savea, Sevu Reece, Ethan de Groot, Billy Proctor, George Bell tries; Damian McKenzie 6 cons)

Fiji 5: (Vilimoni Botitu try)

HT: 26-5