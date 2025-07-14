However, not only does Robertson himself have no qualms with South Africa’s exploits, they’re also something he’s also taken part in.

“We did that in my time in France,” Robertson professed.

“In Perpignan, we had a hell of a scrum. We kicked it out on the full, and the forward pack were stood behind the kicker.

“It’s not new, but it shows the intentions, doesn’t it? That’s the great thing about rugby.

“It can be innovative, you can use your strengths and surprise people.”

The kick-off wasn’t South Africa’s only attempt at innovation against Italy, either.

Later in the first half, South Africa created their own lineout in the middle of open play, which resulted in winning an advantage, that saw centre Canan Moodie break and power his way to the tryline.

Rassie Erasmus has a history of creative thinking around the rules of rugby. Photo / Photosport

However, it does lead to debate as to whether or not South Africa have contravened the laws of the game.

Sectioned under “unfair play”, rugby’s law 9.7 states that a player must not “intentionally infringe on any law of the game”.

That includes doing “anything that may lead the match officials to consider that an opponent has committed an infringement”.

As far as Robertson is concerned, though, South Africa’s tactics have a very welcome place in the modern game.

“It’s pretty unique, isn’t it?” he continued. “We’re talking about it, it’s great for our game.

“People at World Rugby will look at it and play on. Or do you adapt and change?

“We have laws, not rules. Rules are pretty clear, yes or no. This is one of those ones for interpretation.”

The All Blacks themselves are no strangers to new innovation.

Saturday’s 47-13 victory over France in Wellington saw the All Blacks’ first try deliberately mislead Les Bleus.

From a lineout, No 8 Christian Lio-Willie appeared to peel away from the back of a maul, while Ardie Savea was the actual ball-carrier, before slipping a pass to Cam Roigard, who raced down the blindside to score.

The move was the brainchild of assistant coach Bryn Evans, and showed the All Blacks aren’t going to be left behind on that front, notably with two tests against South Africa later this year.

“The innovation side of it, Bryn has done a really good job. It was a good little play.

“Cam bore the fruits of it all as a back, but the forwards will happily claim that one. They walked him in. It was cool.

“You’re always trying to find little ways to innovate and get one on ones and catch people by surprise. Something you haven’t seen is the hardest thing to defend.”

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.