With necessity truly being the mother of invention, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has no issue with South Africa’s new tactics.
On Sunday (NZ time), as the world champions completed a routine 45-0 victory over Italy in Gqeberha, head coach Rassie Erasmus unveiled an interpretation of rugby’s laws that playedsolely into his side’s hands.
As both sides lined up for the kick-off, first five-eighths Marnie Libbok stood flanked by loose forward Marco van Staden and midfielder Andre Esterhuizen, both standing in an offside position.
Libbok appeared to deliberately kick the ball short, where Esterhuizen gathered, and therefore gave away a free kick and scrum, in which South Africa were able to overpower Italy with their superior forward pack.
From a lineout, No 8 Christian Lio-Willie appeared to peel away from the back of a maul, while Ardie Savea was the actual ball-carrier, before slipping a pass to Cam Roigard, who raced down the blindside to score.
The move was the brainchild of assistant coach Bryn Evans, and showed the All Blacks aren’t going to be left behind on that front, notably with two tests against South Africa later this year.
“The innovation side of it, Bryn has done a really good job. It was a good little play.