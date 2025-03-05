Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has put forward the idea of moving the Rugby Championship to the New Zealand summer, as a means of fixing the game’s congested calendar.
At present, given the Rugby Championship is played from August to October, South Africa are disadvantaged by the fact their club sides are now based in Europe.
In 2020, as Super Rugby’s previous competition format was destroyed by Covid, South Africa’s sides joined those from Scotland, Wales and Ireland to form the United Rugby Championship.
However, that has effectively flipped the world champions’ domestic calendar, whereby they now operate out of the northern hemisphere.
As a result, South Africa are effectively playing year round, with their club commitments coming in the northern hemisphere winter, while their test duties conform to the southern hemisphere.