University of Auckland’s new $320 million sport centre aims to host All Blacks

Bonnie Jansen gets an inside look at the state-of-the-art eight-story facility. Video / Cameron Pitney
  • University of Auckland aims to host the All Blacks at its new Hiwa sport and recreation centre.
  • The $320 million facility offers Olympic-standard equipment, indoor and outdoor spaces, and an aquatic centre.
  • The complex supports high-performance athletes and students, partnering with High Performance Sport NZ for research.

University of Auckland wants to host the All Blacks at its new state-of-the-art sport and recreation centre.

Hiwa, the eight-storey facility based in central Auckland, is poised to become the destination for top international sports teams seeking world-class training.

Offering Olympic-standard gym equipment, cutting-edge technology, indoor and outdoor training spaces, running tracks, an aquatic centre and recovery areas – it ticks almost every box across social and high-performance sports.

University of Auckland’s associate director of campus life for sport and rec, Sean Smith, told the Herald it has had “a couple of requests from the Aussie teams and I would love the All Blacks to reach out to us – we’d prefer to host them if we could”.

“The Hiwa facility and broader campus are an ideal high-performance base for teams when in Auckland, with strength and conditioning studios, aquatics, sports halls, meeting rooms, physiotherapy, catering, sport and exercise science, engineering and medical and health science faculty support and even accommodation available – out of semester – right in the heart of central Auckland.”

Smith said the Waratahs Women’s Rugby team has inquired about booking Hiwa when in Auckland – likely for a Super Rugby Aupiki cross-over match with the Australian competition.