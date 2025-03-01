Bonnie Jansen gets an inside look at the state-of-the-art eight-story facility. Video / Cameron Pitney

University of Auckland wants to host the All Blacks at its new state-of-the-art sport and recreation centre.

Hiwa, the eight-storey facility based in central Auckland, is poised to become the destination for top international sports teams seeking world-class training.

Offering Olympic-standard gym equipment, cutting-edge technology, indoor and outdoor training spaces, running tracks, an aquatic centre and recovery areas – it ticks almost every box across social and high-performance sports.

University of Auckland’s associate director of campus life for sport and rec, Sean Smith, told the Herald it has had “a couple of requests from the Aussie teams and I would love the All Blacks to reach out to us – we’d prefer to host them if we could”.