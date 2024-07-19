For live commentary and build-up, join Elliott Smith on Gold Sport, Newstalk ZB and iHeartRadio.

All Blacks vs Fiji, one-off test, 2.30pm, Saturday, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego





All you need to know as Scott Robertson’s side play the Flying Fijians on American soil for just the fourth time.

Head to head

Fiji have never beaten the All Blacks in seven test match attempts stretching back to the 1987 Rugby World Cup. Four previous tour games were all won by New Zealand, the first of which was a narrow 14-13 victory in 1974 at Bruckhurst Park in Suva.

All Blacks v Fiji lineups

All Blacks:

1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett (Captain) 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Luke Jacobson 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Ardie Savea (Vice Captain) 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Anton Lienert-Brown 13. Billy Proctor 14. Sevu Reece 15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves:

16. George Bell *17. Ethan De Groot 18. Pasilio Tosi19. Sam Darry 20. Wallace Sititi 21. Noah Hotham 22. Jordie Barrett (Vice Captain) 23. Emoni Narawa

Fiji:

1. Eroni Nawa 2. Tevita Ikanivere 3. Mesake Doge 4. Isoa Nasilasila 5. Temo Mayanavanua 6. Lekima Tagitagivalu 7. Kitione Salawa 8. Viliame Mata 9. Frank Lomani 10. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula 11. Semi Radradra 12. Inia Tabuavou 13. Waisea Nayacalevu 14. Jiuta Wainiqolo 15. Vilimoni Botitu

Reserves

16. Zuriel Togiatama 17. Haereiti Hetet 18. Samu Tawake 19. Albert Tuisue 20. Elia Canakaivata 21. Simione Kuruvoli 22. Caleb Muntz 23. Sireli Maqala

How to watch All Blacks v Fiji

For live commentary of All Blacks v Fiji, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now; an alternative commentary option from the Alternative Commentary Collective is available on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.