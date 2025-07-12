Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v France: Scott Robertson’s delight as New Zealand find their best in Wellington

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

New Zealand have reclaimed the Dave Gallaher Trophy with a dominant Wellington win.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Locking away the first silverware of the season – one the All Blacks haven’t held for several years – marks a successful start but the performance, more so than the result, evokes greater satisfaction for those leading the team.

The All Blacks dished up an underwhelming victory over France in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks