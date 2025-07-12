“We’re really pleased with the way we performed. We wanted to play fast, keep the ball alive and score some good tries which we did. There were some great performances.”

Indeed there were. Beauden Barrett controlled the game by consistently turning France around. Cam Roigard’s booming boot helped the All Blacks exit and his sniping around the fringes continues to come to the fore.

The All Blacks forward pack set the tone, though, with a direct, combative approach that split France up the middle.

With two maul tries and one Bryn Evans-devised lineout set move, the All Blacks had France reeling with the match put beyond reach by half time.

Once on the front foot the All Blacks big men combined brilliantly to frequently offload in Harlem Globetrotter fashion.

Stepping in for Scott Barrett, following his series-ending calf injury, Ardie Savea delivered an inspired lead-from-the-front-shift in his home city to rate among the All Blacks best performers.

“We spoke during the week about fronting up and working on the things we needed to after game one. We did that really well tonight,” Savea said.

“We were ruthless in most parts of the game and allowed our backs to finish things off.

“To play with freedom it starts with clarity in your preparation. I encouraged the boys to play instinctive rugby. All Blacks are at their best when they’re playing, seeing space, making the calls and backing themselves. In most parts of the game we saw that.

“There was still a little bit out there where we can be more ruthless in some areas.

“Putting on the black jersey every week is special. Every week I’m blessed, grateful.

“I look into the crowd, seeing my wife and people coming together, it’s an amazing feeling. To be a part of something that unites our nation it’s a beautiful thing. I’ll never take it for granted.”

With the series on the line French coach Fabien Galthié made 10 starting changes, injecting six more rookies, to leave his green side exposed.

Beauden Barrett had 72 more test appearances than the entire starting French team – and the All Blacks took full advantage to blow the tourists away.

“In terms of the performance we started a lot better and we kept the pressure on,” Barrett said. “Whether it was the [French] team or the performance I’m not too sure but I know we improved.

“We respect whatever team is put on the park. We’re all aware of the depth France have. A lot of young players are getting opportunities and with that comes a lot of freedom that we have to be very wary of.

“The areas we highlighted in the review were improved and trained on. That’s always pleasing. Things like the tackle, our offensive breakdown certainly opened up some opportunities for us.”

Timoci Tavatavanawai, the 15th rookie introduced in the Robertson regime, savoured his maiden taste of test rugby after emerging off the bench in the first half while Jordie Barrett passed his HIA before returning for a longer stint in the second spell.

Tavatavanawai was emotional during the anthem and haka and was then entrusted with carrying the Dave Gallaher trophy around the field post-match. His debut was sweeter for his mum and two of nine youngest siblings flying in from Fiji to witness the occasion.

“It’s unreal. I can’t explain the feeling of wearing the jersey for the first time and putting the cup in the cabinet for a wee while,” Tavatavanawai said.

“To see the dream come true… to sing the anthem and especially do the haka for the country it’s a special feeling.”

While changes are certain from the All Blacks for the final match of the series in Hamilton next week, Robertson made his intent to secure a sweep clear.

“This is a series,” Robertson said. “We might’ve won two but the third is just as important to us.”

