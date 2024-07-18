While Moana officials insist no deal is finalised, and a late change of heart is possible, Savea is expected to announce his future early next week, after returning from the All Blacks’ final July test against Fiji in San Diego.

All parties remain tight-lipped at this delicate stage but multiple sources have indicated to the Herald the 30-year-old reigning world player of the year is likely to join brother Julian, the 54-test former All Blacks wing turned midfielder, at Moana.

Former All Blacks loose forward Vaea Fifita has also been linked to joining the budding Tana Umaga-led Auckland-based team.

Former Hurricanes player Vaea Fifita is also set to join Moana Pasifika. Photo/Photosport

Securing Savea’s services would be a major marquee addition for Moana, coming hot on the heels of their ownership sale to the Pasifika Medical Association earlier this month.

As well as playing alongside his older brother, switching Super Rugby allegiance to Moana would also allow Savea to represent his proud Samoan heritage.

Losing Savea, a franchise centurion and former captain, would be a significant blow for the Hurricanes but with depth in their loose forward stocks that includes Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Brad Shields and Devan Flanders, they are well-placed to cover his likely departure – just as they did under first-year head coach Clark Laidlaw this season.

Moana, in their third Super Rugby campaign, improved this year under former All Blacks captain Umaga to finish with four wins from 14 games. But after using several venues this season, Moana remain without an official home base and, prior to their recent sale, their long-term future remained shrouded in doubt.

Savea, should Moana lure him north to pull off a signing coup, would help attract sponsors, supporters and improve on-field performance while acting as a mentor for aspiring Polynesian prospects.

