The Darry family celebrate son Sam's All Blacks debut in San Diego. Photo / Christchurch Star
Sam Darry was just 3 months old when he got his first look at the All Blacks environment.
Mum Katrina was the team’s nutritionist, and at times he would be in a front pack when she went about her work.
Fast-forward 24 years, and the now 2.03cm, 110kg lock made his All Blacks debut against Fiji in San Diego, coming off the bench for the last 20 minutes in the 47-5 win.
Katrina Darry was there too, in her second stint as the All Blacks’ nutritionist – a role she has had since 2008 – while dad Hunter and brother Tom all made hurried trips to San Diego when Sam became a possibility to make the 23-man side for the Fijian test.
The family is from West Melton, where Sam and siblings Tom, Charlotte and Alice played their junior rugby.