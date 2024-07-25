Sam went on to play for Christ’s College and High School Old Boys and is now at the Blues.

“Until you get on to the field, you’re not an All Black. It was great to see him get across the chalk,” Hunter Darry told The Star as he headed home from the United States earlier this week.

“It was a real special moment. I was just so excited for him.”

Hunter Darry had been in Auckland with friends for the previous weekend’s England test and a few rounds of golf. Sam Darry was involved with the All Blacks’ warm-up before kickoff.

Sam Darry jumps in the All Blacks' lineout against Fiji. Photo / Christchurch Star

Sisson mused who might be part of the make-up for the Fijian test.

“We mentioned that it would be interesting if any would be rested for San Diego, and if they were, would Sam then be a part of it,” said Star columnist Bevan Sisson.

On Sunday morning, it was confirmed Darry was in the squad for San Diego. But whether he was going to be in the final 23 would not be known until later in the week.

Said Sisson: “We went over to Waiheke Island on the Sunday and we said to Hunter it was definitely worth going to San Diego.

“We said ‘give us your gear, we’ll take it back to Christchurch’ while he organised a flight to get to America. You wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to watch your son run out on debut.”

Hunter Darry, though, didn’t need any convincing. “I thought I’d take a chance [Sam would get game time].”

Coincidentally, other son Tom Darry was heading back to Christchurch to spend time with family before leaving to work in the United Kingdom. So he changed his travel plans and also went to San Diego.

Sam Darry celebrated his 24th birthday with family two days before the San Diego test over lunch.

“It was really good, really special,” his father said.