Hotham, the greenest of the six newbies on Saturday, enjoyed an extended 45-minute debut when he was subbed on in the first half after Ratima left the field for a head injury assessment.

“It was a big surprise,” Hotham told the Herald after the match.

“I thought maybe I’d get 10-15 minutes, but then when, unfortunately, [Ratima] went down I just got up, eyes go up and be like, wow, it’s time.”

“It’s amazing, a dream come true. I’m very proud of myself. I did it for my younger self.”

When he came off the bench, he was composed and assured. His brilliance in evading tackles and stunning close-quarter defence made it clear that sending him packing once everyone is fit again would be arguable. He’s a unique halfback with a running game that troubles teams in areas where it’s hard to make an impact.

The Crusaders’ No 9 was initially left out of Robertson’s first squad, until Perenara’s injury. But as a player Robertson oversaw as a Super Rugby rookie in 2023, Hotham’s potential is something All Blacks selectors are more than aware of.

Halfbacks Noah Hotham and Finlay Christie at training. Photo / Photosport

“I’m very grateful to be here ... I’ve just taken my opportunities with two hands and hopefully put my best foot forward.

“Whether it’s the Argentina series or, whatever series, I think I’m ready.”

Robertson said after the game he completely trusts Hotham for the job.

“He backs himself. That’s a great thing about Noah and he’s an instinctive rugby player and he did that tonight.

Hotham found comfort in playing alongside and against fellow former Hamilton Boys’ High School teammates and alumni: Ratima, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa and Fijian Caleb Muntz.

“All these boys helped me so it was a little bit more familiar,” he said. “It’s funny and you kind of pinch yourself that we’re all in San Diego.”

That was all while being slightly starstruck by the opportunity. Hotham told the Herald during the camp there were a few pinch-yourself moments eating breakfast, being in team meetings and playing alongside players like Ardie Savea and Damian McKenzie, whom he grew up idolising.

He also said performing his first All Blacks haka was a surreal moment.

“I guess you sit down with your family when you’re younger, watching the boys do the haka and then to actually be there doing it with boys beside you that you watched when you were younger.”

After unlocking that core memory, he’s looking forward celebrating with his family upon his return home.

“My family will be stoked. They’re probably all at the pub with a few Waikato Draughts.”

In the meantime, Hotham plans to enjoy celebrations with his teammates in the United States - where thankfully he’s just over the legal drinking age.

