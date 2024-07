TJ Perenara has been ruled out of Saturday’s second test against England at Eden Park.

Perenara suffered a yet-to-be-determined knee injury in the All Blacks’ 16-15 victory over England in Dunedin. The All Blacks are hopeful the injury isn’t as bad as first looked but Perenara won’t be fit this weekend.

TJ Perenara was unable to continue past half time in the first test against England. Photo / Photosport

Blues halfback Finlay Christie will be expected to start, with Cortez Ratima likely to debut off the bench.

Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham has been called into the squad as cover.