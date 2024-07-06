Had trouble remembering his opposite number’s name when asked by Pommy press during the week. Made sure they’d remember him with an excellent all-round performance and well-deserved opening try. Best of the wingers on show.

Rieko Ioane – 5

Scratchy first half with a couple of small errors and mistimed touches. Improved as the night went on.

Jordie Barrett – 6

Hefty long boot gained great ground. The big No 12 was in the thick of the brutal hits.

Mark Tele’a – 6

Looked for work and carried swiftly into space others didn’t spot.

Damian McKenzie – 4

Has a chance to launch a new era. Showed nice early kicking around the park and played with trademark confidence. But for the dominance his side had, the game manager should have steered his side to more point-scoring opportunities. Running out of time for final penalty shot capped a wobbly night.

TJ Perenara – 6

Wise old head has been knocking around in a black jersey for more than a decade, and was a sharp, first-half threat last night. Team koro exited with a sore leg.

Ardie Savea – 7

Came in cold from Japan, ran hot as hell in Dunedin.

Ardie Savea: 'Ran hot as hell.' Photo / Photosport

Dalton Papali’i – 5

Counties-Manukau man defended well on a night of heavy hits but the All Blacks need to be more dominant at the cleanouts.

Samipeni Finau – 5

In only his second test, the big Chief was muted as a ball carrier, battering into England’s big smothering defence. Showed enough to suggest he’s a contender in the how-do-we-replace Kaino conundrum.

Patrick Tuipulotu – 7

Superb show. Made his debut against the same opponents at the same venue in 2014. With just 18 test starts to his name since then, it’s fair to say he’s never had full confidence of selectors. Last night, he brought heavy impact to ball carrying and some sharp breakdown work in a 61-minute shift that should improve his stocks.

Scott Barrett – 6

Most of the attention during the week was on the new coach, meaning the man with the armband could focus on the match. Hit the hard marks well but there were moments when he and other senior players looked uncertain about decisions. Hot tip: Always kick your threes.

Tyrel Lomax – 7

Man mountain gave good service to Ian Foster and the solid scrums under the roof suggest he’ll be a front-row fixture for Razor.

Codie Taylor – 4

Mixed night. Tough as ever and surprisingly fast when there’s a gap. But the lineouts were a worry.

Ethan de Groot – 7

Only local in the line-up was tough in the scrum stoush, largely getting the better of his opposite number in an area the coaches will likely be pleased with.

RESERVES:

Asafo Aumua – 5

Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 6

Fletcher Newell – 6

Tupou Vaa’i – 6

Luke Jacobson – 6

Finlay Christie – 5

Anton Lienert-Brown – 5

Beauden Barrett – 7

George Martin: 'A key brick in the white wall.' Photo / Photosport

England

George Furbank – 7

Both the No 15s had that new fullback smell. Put in a couple of big early hits, including a screamer on Ioane, that set the defensive tone and was brave and calm under some testing high balls. Few chances to make a statement with pill in hand.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – 5

Part of an inexperienced England back three, bagged a deserved try on one of his rare chances. All Blacks attack looked most dangerous in the outside channels.

Henry Slade – 6

Pushed the defensive line hard, trusting outside backs to fill any holes. When rare chances to use the ball in space came up, he never looked as comfortable or fluent as the men opposite him. Happiest in the collisions.

Ollie Lawrence – 6

Brummie midfielder led the line on England’s defence. A classic tough, white-jerseyed No 12.

Tommy Freeman – 5

The bloke Reece couldn’t name during the week. Tackled a heap.

Marcus Smith – 7

Has had moments of brilliance for England in the past, and despite some early wobbles, he impressed with game management and vision on a night when his side were largely on the back foot and short of possession. His confidence and vision weren’t enough to open up the All Blacks but they kept England in it. Missed eight kickable points.

Alex Mitchell – 4

Quite likes kicking the ball and is a smart distributor, too. But lack of running threat was a bonus for All Blacks defending around the rucks. A halfback with a nose as sideways as Mitchell’s doesn’t shy away from head-on tackles — proved it last night.

Ben Earl – 5

Highly rated No 8′s direct carrying style suits the DNA of his team. But those carries made little ground last night and he was brutally skinned (in a way no world-class No 8 should be) by Perofeta for Savea’s try.

Sam Underhill – 6

Kiwi crowds tend to look down our noses at British No 7s but Underhill is a hard-working yeoman and a real defensive asset.

Chandler Cunningham-South – 6

Old boy of Hamilton Boys and Westlake was a sharp and tough ball carrier for England, showing a little of the best of big forwards from both hemispheres. Instrumental in the build-up to Feyi-Waboso’s try.

George Martin – 6

A key brick in the white wall and handily mobile for a big unit. England’s locks competed well in the air and scrapped hard on the deck.

Maro Itoje – 8

That rarest of things: An Englishman who would look great in a black jersey. Big lock is a helluva player and often turns it on when playing the All Blacks. Excellent try and crucial lineout steal in 57th minute.

Will Stuart – 5

Part of a beaten scrum but a pack that held parity.

Jamie George – 6

England’s skipper lectured the Georgian referee and defended like a brute.

Joe Marler – 5

Funkily follicled front rower is a wily scrummager and won the first kickable penalty with sharp trickery. Invalided out early and replaced by cherubic debutant Finn Baxter who delivered well despite the brutality of the clashes and the match finishing past his bedtime.

RESERVES:

Theo Dan – 5

Fin Baxter – 6

Dan Cole – 6

Alex Coles – 5

Tom Curry – 5

Ben Spencer – 5

Fin Smith – 6

Ollie Sleightholme – 5