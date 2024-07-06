Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v England: Scott Robertson will be pleased with frontrowers work - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks vs England highlights. Video / Sky Sport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks began the new era of Scott Robertson as coach with a 16-15 win over England
  • It was a close encounter, with England leading until the last quarter of play
  • The second match in the series is next Saturday, at Eden Park in Auckland.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and has written several books about sport.

OPINION

The Razor area has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks