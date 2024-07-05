And in the professional era, never has an All Blacks coach carried such lofty expectations from the outset. Living up to that billing won’t be easy, but after serving an extensive, elite seven-year apprenticeship with the Crusaders, Robertson is ready to accept the mantle.

“Rather than 500,000 there’s 5 million. That’s part of the responsibility of the role. There’s expectation that comes with it,” Robertson acknowledges. “From 1996 I’ve been involved in professional rugby and being an All Black helps, but Saturday night is when it really comes on the performance.

“The beauty of our game, as a rugby nation, is everyone has an opinion. That’s part of rugby. And it probably is more magnified because it is a new, fresh start.”

Change brings challenges, uncertainty, opportunity. With 18 new management following last year’s one-point World Cup final defeat, the All Blacks have undergone a full-scale makeover – their most cosmetic shift in two decades.

Now we await the reveal against England.

Robertson is a colourful, charismatic self-aware character who grasps his strengths and flaws. He has handpicked his All Blacks coaching team – Scott Hansen (defence), Jason Ryan (forwards), Leon MacDonald (phase attack), Jason Holland (strike moves) – accordingly.

Robertson is open with his dyslexia, believing it to give him superpowers rather than act as a hindrance. This leads him to embrace exuberance and visual communication, which drives his inspiration as a noted motivator and for theming team campaigns.

Those who know Robertson best within the All Blacks say other than wearing a sponsor’s watch and high socks, swapping red for black has instigated minimal change in his persona.

“Razor is Ray,” Scott Hansen, Robertson’s right-hand man at the Crusaders, said. “There’s a lot of colour and energy. We’re really clear around what the boss wants. He gives us great language. He’s got a very good captain and co-captains around him who help govern and lead the team.

“Razor is someone we will follow. Have I seen a change in him? He just keeps getting better.”

Will Jordan won five titles in five years with the Crusaders under Robertson. While working his way back from a shoulder injury Jordan is immersed in All Blacks camp as they prepare for England.

“Razor is someone who is authentically himself,” Jordan said. “Connection is a huge thing for him. He gets around the guys he doesn’t know well and makes sure he knows them as a rugby player and a person; their background, families.

“You can see how much it means to him. There’s been a level of intent around how we want to play and how he wants to lead. His personality has been similar but I’ve noticed an increase in edge. It’s an opportunity he’s been waiting a long time for. I know he’s excited to be in front of the group.”

Codie Taylor, another focal Crusaders leader, digs deeper. While Robertson respects the All Blacks legacy he is determined to minimise the weighty burden it can impose.

“The expectations are a lot higher because you’re the All Blacks coach and rightly so. This country prides itself on being a great rugby nation,” Taylor said. “He gets the duty of leading the team but he’s shown no difference to what he’s been in the past.

Scott Robertson and Codie Taylor have enjoyed much success together. Photo / Photosport

“He’s always thinking, always trying to add to our game whether it’s on or off the field or the connection of the group. That’s important to him, and the mindset he wants to drive for us as a team each week is his baby.”

Perhaps more pertinent in a compressed 10-day window before the opening test is the impression Robertson leaves on those with little to no experience of his coaching methods.

Beauden Barrett, relegated to the bench behind Damian McKenzie and Stephen Perofeta this week, spoke highly of his initial impressions of the new All Blacks coaching team.

“What I’ve felt and seen is they’ve been very organised. They’ve delivered with conviction and clarity,” Barrett said. “There’s been a lot of content but the way they’ve made it feel less cluttered has been impressive. Everyone has been on the edge of their seats; everyone is aligned on where we’re going, what our values and vision are. To get five teams come together in a short space of time, we’re in a good spot.”

From the rookies to reigning World Rugby player of the year Ardie Savea, everyone appears on board the movement.

“It’s been refreshing,” Savea said. “For us who have been here a few years, we’re on our toes because we don’t know what’s happening or how things are going to operate. That’s good, it keeps everyone on edge and brings out the best in us.”

The Blues and Crusaders remain arch rivals but the refurbished All Blacks have opened Rieko Ioane’s eyes to why the latter savoured such sustained success before Robertson’s departure this year.

“It’s definitely different. Razor’s energy filters through the coaches and they show that,” Ioane said. “Players who have played under Razor bring that same energy and it’s only now I realise that. Players thrive off that. It’s a cold Monday morning meeting and we’re all up and ready. It keeps us attentive and ready to go.”

Internal platitudes, feel-good fuzzies, paint a picture of a harmonious team.

Shiny and new looks slick from the outside. Yet all that truly matters is Robertson’s tenure starts with victory.

Win or lose, though, Robertson knows probes are imminent.

“They’re going to come no matter what,” he said. “That’s part of it. Of course you want to start well. You want to start with good intent. You focus on the rugby, the leadership, the culture.”

Robertson plans a quick dip of some form – water is his happy place – and to spend time with family on game day before zeroing back to England. He admits nerves, tension, excitement will bundle together as kickoff nears but he will soak in the moment and attempt to remain calm.

“You’ve got to enjoy it. That’s one thing I’ve managed to do most of my career – enjoy it in my own way.

“Dunedin is the bottom of the south, bottom of the world, really, in regards to rugby. You’ve got to tap into it. We walk with the people of the south this week.”

Robertson’s final message to his players will be to ‘be brave and trust yourself’.

From Mount Maunganui to the All Blacks that mantra has, to the precipice of this pressure point, served him well.

