“Beauden can play his part covering 10 and 15. When you can put Beauden Barrett on the bench, it’s pretty special.

“Beauden took it like a true pro and whatever is required for this week. He’s covering a couple of positions and can slot in at any time.”

Perofeta, a natural first five, brings an alternative style to the fullback brief. He possesses the rare commodity of time on the ball. His silky skills create for others and he will happily pick his moments to chime into the line and play second fiddle to McKenzie.

He can, however, expect England to test his confidence with a high-ball barrage.

Rieko Ioane witnessed Perofeta’s development at the Blues and has no doubt he is ready to seize his fourth test and second start at fullback, after being used sparingly by the All Blacks two years ago.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of him,” Ioane said.

“Through injuries throughout his career building to today, he’s been a gun every time he’s taken the field. At 15, he commands a lot. Being able to play 10, his talk, his game, his defence has grown a lot.

“I’m excited to see him with ball in hand. He’s one of those players who thrives in big games. I know he’s been looking forward to playing a test match like this so I can’t wait to see him go.”

Samipeni Finau will earn his second All Blacks cap in the same venue he earned his first. Photo / Photosport

While Perofeta’s promotion garners attention, Samipeni Finau’s selection points to the physicality the All Blacks forward pack will seek to maintain under Robertson. This is, after all, where test matches are won and lost.

With Luke Jacobson included as loose forward cover on the bench, Robertson indicated blindside contender Ethan Blackadder and wing Caleb Clarke are carrying niggly injuries.

Finau will be the All Blacks’ enforcer. Anyone who watched the Chiefs’ Super campaign is well aware of Finau’s hitman status that left opposition first fives quaking in their boots. With ball in hand, Finau brings a powerful carrying presence to bend and break the line too.

“He’s six foot five, 120-odd kilograms and a great lineout jumper,” Robertson said.

“He can tackle, he’s physical. He’s a test forward.”

The reshaped loose forward trio, with Dalton Papali’i succeeding Sam Cane and Finau handed first crack at filling Shannon Frizell’s sizable void, will play a pivotal role in leading this new era.

Finau’s presence points to the All Blacks approach that will largely centre on dominating collisions, ball retention, building pressure and creating opportunities for their power athletes – the likes of Ardie Savea, Finau, and Mark Tele’a.

“He’s a guy that can change momentum with his defence,” Savea noted of Finau.

“We’ve seen that in Super. He’s the quietest man off the field but when he gets on there, he’s dangerous.”

With 10 players in this starting New Zealand team – seven more on the bench – returning from last year’s World Cup squad, a strong element of continuity flows despite the influential deflections.

Distinctly, discernable game style changes are, therefore, likely to be more subtle than significant against England. This week is much more transition than “Razor revolution”.

Robertson’s style with the Crusaders wasn’t flamboyant. When the pressure came on, the Crusaders reverted to their scrum, maul and commanding territory. While test rugby is a different beast, those same principles are likely to hold true for Robertson’s All Blacks.

“I can’t really say without giving too much away,” Savea said of the stylistic changes.

“It’s been refreshing. It’s exciting. I’ve never been coached under Razor. Rugby is a simple game. We all know if you nail the basics you win games – that’s set piece, how you carry, how you tackle. If we can consistently nail that throughout the game things will go well.”

While England are evolving their style in Steve Borthwick’s second year at the helm to embrace much more attacking ambition, Robertson expects the tourists to retain their traditional core elements as they seek their first win in New Zealand for 21 years.

“Their strengths are when they play a really good pressure game and get their kicks right; when they’re aggressive on defence and can turn ball over through their line speed.”

