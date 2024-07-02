England haven’t won in New Zealand since 2003, just their second ever win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

Overall record All Blacks v England

Played 43

All Blacks won 33

England won 8

Draws 2

All Blacks v England lineups

All Blacks: To be named

England:

1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 94 caps) – vice-captain, 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 91 caps) – captain, 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 39 caps), 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 82 caps) – vice-captain, 5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps), 6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 5 caps), 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 36 caps), 8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 31 caps) – vice-captain, 9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 16 caps), 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 33 caps), 11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 9 caps), 12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 25 caps), 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 63 caps) – vice-captain, 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps), 15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 10 caps).

Reserves

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 13 caps), 17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, uncapped), 18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 113 caps), 19. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), 20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 51 caps), 21. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 5 caps), 22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), 23. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

When is All Blacks team named to play England?

Scott Robertson and his coaching staff name their squad at 11.30am on Thursday.

Who will lead the haka for the All Blacks?

The question may not be answered until Saturday night but TJ Perenara appears to be the likeliest option should be make his return to the test arena.

Who will be the All Blacks captain?

Scott Barrett was revealed as the new All Blacks captain when the squad was announced last month, replacing Sam Cane. Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett have been named as his vice-captains.

All Blacks v England first test referee

Nika Amashukeli will referee the game. According to Rugby Database it will be his third time in charge of the All Blacks, which includes the 25-18 defeat to Argentina in 2022.

Weather forecast

Forsyth Barr Stadium features a roof so no issue for the players on Saturday but it will be around seven degrees at kickoff.

All Blacks v England TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.17 Draw: $21 England: $4.60

All Blacks v England How to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v England, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now; an alternative commentary option from the Alternative Commentary Collective is available on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.







