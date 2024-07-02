Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v England: Coach Steve Borthwick names side for first test in Dunedin

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A breakdown of the wins and losses since the All Blacks first took on England in 1905. Video / NZ Herald

England men’s head coach, Steve Borthwick, has announced his team for the first test against the All Blacks in Dunedin.

Jamie George will captain the England side, with two changes to the starting XV that defeated Japan.

Joe Marler and Will Stuart have been included in the front row.

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Henry Slade, and Marler have been named as the vice-captains, providing support to George.

In the back row, Sam Underhill will play as the openside flanker, Chandler Cunningham-South will be on the blindside, and Earl will take on the No. 8 position.

Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith will form the half-back pairing, with Mitchell as the halfback and Smith at first-five.

Ollie Lawrence and Slade will be in the midfield, with Lawrence at inside centre and Slade at 13.

The back three will consist of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the right wing, Tommy Freeman on the left wing, and George Furbank at fullback.

On the bench, Fin Baxter and Ollie Sleightholme are set to make their first appearances for England.

Dan Cole will earn his 114th cap, equalling Jason Leonard as England’s second most capped men’s player.

Borthwick acknowledged the challenge of playing New Zealand at home but expressed his team’s desire to test themselves against one of the best teams in the world.

He highlighted the importance of a strong mindset, tactical intelligence, and discipline in the game.

The coach also praised the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, describing it as a great venue with a quick surface and a special atmosphere, especially with the closed roof.

England team to face All Blacks - kickoff 7.05pm

1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 94 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 91 caps) – captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 39 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 82 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps)

6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 5 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 36 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 31 caps) – vice-captain

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 16 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 33 caps)

11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 25 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 63 caps) – vice-captain

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Reserves

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 13 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, uncapped)

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 113 caps)

19. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 51 caps)

21. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 5 caps)

22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

23. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped)


