Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith will form the half-back pairing, with Mitchell as the halfback and Smith at first-five.
Ollie Lawrence and Slade will be in the midfield, with Lawrence at inside centre and Slade at 13.
The back three will consist of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the right wing, Tommy Freeman on the left wing, and George Furbank at fullback.
On the bench, Fin Baxter and Ollie Sleightholme are set to make their first appearances for England.
Dan Cole will earn his 114th cap, equalling Jason Leonard as England’s second most capped men’s player.
Borthwick acknowledged the challenge of playing New Zealand at home but expressed his team’s desire to test themselves against one of the best teams in the world.
He highlighted the importance of a strong mindset, tactical intelligence, and discipline in the game.
The coach also praised the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, describing it as a great venue with a quick surface and a special atmosphere, especially with the closed roof.
England team to face All Blacks - kickoff 7.05pm
1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 94 caps) – vice-captain
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 91 caps) – captain
3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 39 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 82 caps) – vice-captain
5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps)
6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 5 caps)
7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 36 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 31 caps) – vice-captain
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 16 caps)
10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 33 caps)
11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)
12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 25 caps)
13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 63 caps) – vice-captain
14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps)
15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)
Reserves
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 13 caps)
17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, uncapped)
18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 113 caps)
19. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)
20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 51 caps)
21. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 5 caps)
22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)
23. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped)