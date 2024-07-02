A breakdown of the wins and losses since the All Blacks first took on England in 1905. Video / NZ Herald

England men’s head coach, Steve Borthwick, has announced his team for the first test against the All Blacks in Dunedin.

Jamie George will captain the England side, with two changes to the starting XV that defeated Japan.

Joe Marler and Will Stuart have been included in the front row.

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Henry Slade, and Marler have been named as the vice-captains, providing support to George.

In the back row, Sam Underhill will play as the openside flanker, Chandler Cunningham-South will be on the blindside, and Earl will take on the No. 8 position.