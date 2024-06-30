Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v England: The positional switch allowing England flexibility on their bench – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson talks coaching philosophy, vision and takes your calls on Newstalk ZB.

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The All Blacks open their season against England in Dunedin on Saturday night.
  • England No 8 Ben Earl spent time at second five-eighths during their recent win over Japan.
  • Saturday’s test will be Scott Robertson’s first in charge of the All Blacks.

Over a lifetime of covering rugby, Phil Gifford has seen many of the greatest players to don the black jersey – and the biggest change in that time has been the arrival

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks