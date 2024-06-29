All Blacks coach Scott Robertson joins Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport with Jason Pine to talk his coaching philosophy, All Blacks ambitions and take listeners calls from 1pm.

Scott Barrett named All Blacks captain

Scott Barrett left Scott Robertson hanging for a few weeks before eventually accepting the offer to assume the All Blacks captaincy, writes the Herald’s Liam Napier.

“His initial reaction, you felt like he was going to say yes – but that’s his way; he takes a bit of time,” Robertson said.

Barrett is much more a deep thinker than he is spontaneous. He wanted time to consider the all-encompassing role, to consult former captains Richie McCaw and Kieran Read, and grasp the enormity of the responsibility.

“I’m not someone who makes quick decisions, unless it’s on the park,” Barrett said. “I was a bit taken aback being asked to lead the All Blacks. I want to give this job my all. It took a wee bit to get my head around what’s coming.

“There’s some huge challenges and I’m excited about it. It’s a huge honour. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work.”

Barrett, the 30-year-old Crusaders skipper and world-class lock after 69 tests, was preferred over Ardie Savea, the reigning World Rugby player of the year, to lead the All Blacks for the next four years.

Savea has captained the All Blacks eight times – notably in the centenary test against the Springboks and last year’s World Cup final following Sam Cane’s red card dismissal – before spending the past six months on sabbatical in Japan.

Once Savea – a popular and widely respected senior figure within the All Blacks – returned home, Robertson spoke with him about the team’s leadership plans.

“We talked at length about his role over the next few years and what that looks like,” Robertson said. “We had a conversation around the captaincy and how we think we can get the best out of him as a player and also a leader.”

Barrett selected Savea and younger brother Jordie as his deputy leaders.

“Ardie, his on-field stuff speaks for itself as world player of the year,” Barrett said. “He’s the spine in the pack at No 8, with Jordie in the backline. Having those two across the park as well as your natural leaders helps you.”

Just as Ian Foster favoured established ties to Cane, Robertson’s long-standing relationship with Barrett, his Crusaders captain for four years, was the major, but not sole, factor in his anointment.

As Robertson explained: “His ability with game management and working with the refs. He’s highly regarded and respected. He’s the lineout caller and he brings in other leaders when required.

“He’s got a really good feel for the game to make the right calls at the right time. He’s won a lot of big games and big moments. He’s always risen to the occasion with the All Blacks and I know he’ll do it as a captain too.”



