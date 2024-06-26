Barrett’s close relationship with Robertson was a decisive factor in him getting the role, after the pair combined for seven Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders in seven successive years.

Asked whether he had any disappointment in missing out on the job, Savea said there were no negative feelings.

“Not really,” he professed. “I think all the noise was outside noise, it was everyone here.

“It’s always a privilege being an All Black. [I’m] always beside Scooter.

“We’re going to do our best to make sure this team grows and gets better every week, every day.”

Savea has been named as one of two vice-captains alongside Jordie Barrett, Scott’s younger brother.

But as Savea showed under Cane’s leadership, he doesn’t need the captaincy to be a world-class player.

And in his own words, that won’t change.

Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett. Photo / Photosport

“I’ll lead in my own areas,” he continued.

“It’s a massive congrats to Scooter, he’s the man.

“Me and Jordie will be right beside him in anything we can do to make this team better, and win games.

“For me, I’ll lead wherever the team needs me to lead. I just can’t wait to get stuck into it and try to win this series.”

Savea also acknowledged the disappointment of those who missed out on the 32-man squad.

Front of that queue was Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu, who would have provided Savea the biggest competition to claim the starting role for the All Blacks.

But with 14 tests to play this year, starting with England and Fiji, Savea says there will be chances for those who missed out to win places further down the line.

“You feel for many players that missed out,” he added.

“I’m sure it will be hard, but I’m sure those guys will bounce back and work hard and do what they can to play well in whatever games come.

“It’s a really tough team to make. A big congratulations to the new guys.

“It’s a blessing to be in this team, we’re very privileged.”

One of those new players is 21-year-old rookie Wallace Sititi.

In his first season of Super Rugby, Sititi made the Chiefs’ No 8 jersey his own, and was pivotal in his side’s run to this year’s final, where they were beaten by the Blues.

But along with fellow Chiefs loose forwards Samipeni Finau and Luke Jacobson, Sititi’s form has been rewarded with a test call-up.

And having watched what he could of Sititi while playing club rugby in Japan, Savea can’t wait to rub shoulders with his new teammate.

“He’s amazing,” he said. “I tried to watch as many Super games [as I could], but I mainly followed the Hurricanes and Jules [brother Julian] at Moana.

Wallace Sititi impressed for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

“But obviously, at the back end [of the season] he’s played extremely well for such a young guy. You wouldn’t expect that.

“I’m sure he’ll learn a lot off me, but I’m going to learn a lot off him. We’ll come together quickly and try and do what’s best for the loose trio as a team.”

The All Blacks’ season opens on July 6, against England in Dunedin, before the second test a week later at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



