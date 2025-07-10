Meanwhile, the All Blacks kept the changes to a minimum, making just three changes.
Patrick Tuipulotu has been named at lock to replace Scott Barrett, who will miss the remainder of the series with a calf injury. Caleb Clarke will make his first start of the season on the left wing, and Rieko Ioane shifts to the right in place of Sevu Reece.
Timoci Tavatavanawai will have the opportunity to make his test debut off the bench, with Ardie Savea captaining the side.
France: 1. Baptiste Erdocio, 2. Gaetan Barlot (c), 3. Georges-Henri Colombe, 4. Joshua Brennan, 5. Matthias Halagahu, 6. Pierre Bochaton, 7. Jacobus Van Tonder, 8. Esteban Abadie, 9. Nolann Le Garrec, 10. Joris Segonds, 11. Emilien Gailleton, 12. Pierre-Louis Barassi, 13. Nicolas Depoortere, 14. Theo Attissogbe, 15. Leo Barré.
Reserves: 16. Pierre Bourgarit, 17. Paul Mallez, 18. Regis Montagne, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Cameron Woki, 21. Bastien Vergnes Taillefer, 22. Thilbault Daubagna, 23. Antoine Hastoy.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.
