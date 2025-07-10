Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss the All Blacks selections for the second test against France in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

France coach Fabien Galthie has overhauled his squad for Saturday’s second test against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Coming off a 31-27 defeat in the first test in Dunedin, Galthie has made 10 changes to his starting side, including resting captain Gael Fickou, their most experienced player, with hooker Gaetan Barlot to lead the side.

Barlot is the only forward to keep his place in the starting side alongside halfback Nolann Le Garrec and first five Joris Segonds, while Émilien Gailleton and Théo Attissogbe shift to the wings from centre and fullback respectively.

There are four debutants in the forward pack with prop Baptiste Erdocio, locks Joshua Brennan and Matthias Halagahu and loose forward Pierre Bochaton. Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer and Thibault Daubagna are set to make their debuts off the bench.

Brennan, Bochaton and Vergnes-Taillefer are among the five players who missed the first test because of their commitments in the French Top 14 final and they have been joined by Pierre-Louis Barassi and Nicolas Depoortere in the midfield.