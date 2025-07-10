“We focused on continuity. The series is still on,” Robertson said after making three starting changes from Dunedin to the capital – and injecting Highlanders backline utility Timoci Tavatavanawai to debut from the bench.

“We want to give them a chance to build their combinations. This is a three-test series. We’ve got one done and a big one on Saturday so we’re giving them every chance to have high cohesion.”

Caleb Clarke’s inclusion on the left wing after Sevu Reece’s concussion is notable -he’s the All Blacks’ best edge option under the high ball and will hope to break his try-scoring drought this year.

So, too, Rieko Ioane’s switch from the left wing to the right wing sparks intrigue as he has scarcely featured there since the start of his pro career.

After a mixed-bag performance in Dunedin following his switch from centre back to finisher, Ioane needs to display greater accuracy with ball in hand and intent in the air or he risks being swiftly overtaken as a wing option.

Leaving Will Jordan to command the back field in his preferred position makes sense but Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa must be asking what more he can do to earn his chance.

“Rieko can play either wing, as he’s said to us, and centre. It’s continuity for him and giving him another crack,” Robertson said. “He’s a good athlete, he learns quick. He’s been around a long time. He’s 80 tests in. This is his opportunity to jump on the other wing. He’s keen to get the ball in his hands. He had some really nice touches and can get better in some areas.”

The selection with the most long-term implications, though, is Tupou Vaa’i retaining the up-for-grabs blindside brief.

With Scott Barrett ruled out of this series with a calf issue, the All Blacks could easily have switched Vaa’i back to lock, where he was among their best last season and a consistent force for the Chiefs this year.

Robertson has instead promoted Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu’s experience to complement Fabian Holland’s raw, hungry frame in the locking department, allowing Vaa’i another week to progress Project Blindside.

Switching from lock to the side of the scrum 10 days before the shaky first-test victory over France was a big ask for Vaa’i.

The jury remains out on whether he will develop into the dynamic, dominant, mobile blindside the All Blacks crave but they are clearly keen to invest further in bringing that vision – and embracing the added lineout threats – to life.

“He plays a little bit more on the edge, but he’s got the skills to do it. He’s quick enough. He has great footwork at the line; he can tip out the back and he has good running lines,” Robertson said.

“It’s just doing it over and over again. He’s a good defender too and he’s a little bit further out there. He understands and anticipates the game so it’s just reps for him. It’s a change of number on his back but a lot of the core role stays the same.”

While selecting the same starting loose forward trio allows the unfamiliar Christian Lio-Willie/Ardie Savea-Vaa’i partnership more time to gel, it raises the question of what the All Blacks are gleaning about Samipeni Finau in his short-burst cameos off the bench.

Other than Vaa’i, Billy Proctor stands to benefit most from Robertson’s perseverance.

Shifting Ioane from his established combination with Jordie Barrett needed to happen but Proctor – still sporting the scars from his defensive misread on French fullback Théo Attissogbe in Dunedin – will be conscious he must swiftly improve to stamp his mark on his home patch.

After two sporadic test appearances last year, Proctor will be well aware that chances such as these must be seized.

“They need time – time for combinations,” Robertson said of Proctor and Vaa’i. “They were good but they can get better, which is exciting. They’ll be better for the last test and this week. Now is their chance to perform.”

The prospect of injecting Tavatavanawai, Super Rugby Pacific’s top turnover exponent this season and a destructive force with ball in hand, as fatigue set in is the chilli Robertson is dangling in front of the French.

French cuisine isn’t known for its spice.

If Super form is any guide, the tourists might need a glass of milk on hand to counter Tavatavanawai’s test introduction.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.