The 25-year-old played a central role in the Blues ending their 21-year title drought, starting in 15 of the 16 games he featured in. Apart from that, Sotutu also nabbed a record-equalling 12 tries – the most for a forward in a single campaign.
However, as the 18 forwards were read out by Dame Patsy Reddy, Sotutu’s name wasn’t called, as his place went to 21-year-old Chiefs No 8 Wallace Sititi.
As captain of the title-winning Blues, Tuipulotu had as good a seat as any to watch Sotutu’s exploits in 2024 so far, and admitted being upset at his teammate missing out.