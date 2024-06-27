“I was surprised,” he said. “He’s been pretty consistent, an out-and-out performer for us through the whole season.

“I was pretty disappointed to see him not there.

“He’s had a pretty tough week or couple of days. I want to send my condolences to him and his family.

“There’s been a death in his family, that’s something pretty harsh to add to what he’s going through at the moment.

“I know he’s strong and he’ll bounce back. But at this stage, I just want to let him get through it.”

Elsewhere, Tuipulotu’s own return is just reward for the 31-year-old, who has endured a difficult couple of seasons on the sidelines.

Blues forwards (from left) Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu and Patrick Tuipulotu. Photo / Photosport

Already stuck behind Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, among New Zealand’s greatest locks, injuries saw Tuipulotu miss out on last year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

In that time, Scott Barrett went from strength to strength for club and country, and has been named as Robertson’s first All Blacks captain.

And while Tuipulotu looked certain to partner his skipper in the second row, a knee injury threatened to derail the start of his All Blacks season.

But in an incredible recovery, Tuipulotu defied doctor’s orders and a seven-week prognosis to lead the Blues to victory over the Chiefs last weekend.

In fact, so confident are they in Tuipulotu’s fitness, the All Blacks have named just three locks in their 32-man squad, with no room to manoeuvre if Tuipulotu is struck down again.

The man himself, though, is confident in his fitness.

“I’m pretty happy with how it’s pulled through,” Tuipulotu said. “I haven’t gone and made it any worse. It’s a good sign.

“The next couple of days, a lot of it will just be learning, so it will be pretty light, especially for me.

“Hopefully I’ll try and build into more contact next week. I’ll probably get a clearer plan from the medical team and coaches next as we head into the next couple of days.

“I like to think I’m pretty much ready to go, but test-level rugby is a different beast. So we’ll just take it day by day and see what the medical team and coaches have to do.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



