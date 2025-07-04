“With debutants and a mix of experience on the bench, I’m sure they’re going to, you know, fire everything at us,” he said.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has called upon four uncapped players to make their debut in the year’s first test.

Fabian Holland and Christian Lio-Willie have been thrust into their first All Blacks starts, while Ollie Norris and Du’Plessis Kirifi will debut off the bench.

Barrett said he expected the players making their debut to express themselves in the jersey and trust their instincts.

The 80-test All Black will pack down alongside newbie Holland in the second row on Saturday night.

“He’s got great energy. He certainly backs himself, which is great to see and you’d hope that for anyone who has their first test match, that they go out there and they back themselves,” Barrett said of the first Dutch All Black.

“He’s played some impressive footy and earned his selection for the test start tomorrow night, so yeah, hugely excited for him and looking forward to getting to work with him.”

On Kirifi’s selection, Barrett said the loose forward was ready for test-match rugby.

“He plays a physical game, combative, loves the breakdown, so he’s going to be a real asset to this team going forward.”

Meanwhile, Barrett said the side is bolstered with the return of brother Jordie in the midfield, fresh off his sabbatical with Ireland’s Leinster.

“He’s got great energy, coming back in ... He’s brought a few things back, which is great for this group and I’m sure he will be looking to put a great performance in tomorrow night,” he said.

France have won their past three tests against the All Blacks, stretching back to 2021 and are aiming for four straight over New Zealand for the first time.

However, they haven’t won on New Zealand soil against the All Blacks since 2009.

For live commentary of this weekend’s All Blacks v France test, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio.

Plus James McOnie & Mike Lane of The Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.

All Blacks v France line-ups

All Blacks side:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Samipeni Finau, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie.

France side:

1. Giorgi Beria, 2. Gaetan Barlot, 3. Rabah Slimani, 4. Hugo Auradou, 5. Tyler Duguid, 6. Alexandre Fischer, 7. Killian Tixeront, 8. Mickael Guillard, 9. Nolann Le Garrec, 10. Joris Segonds, 11. Gabin Villière, 12. Gael Fickou (c), 13. Emilien Gailleton, 14. Tom Spring, 15. Theo Attissogbe.

Reserves: 16. Pierre Bourgarit, 17. Paul Mallez, 18. Regis Montagne, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Cameron Woki, 21. Jacobus van Tonder, 22. Baptiste Jauneau, 23. Antoine Hastoy.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.