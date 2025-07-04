The accuracy and speed demanded by test rugby are a significant step up from the Super scene, which usually requires a period of adjustment. How that quartet channel nerves bubbling within will determine their ability to seize the biggest occasion of their careers.

All Blacks debutants Fabian Holland, Christian Lio-Willie, Ollie Norris and Du’Plessis Kirifi. Photo / Photosport

Last year, in Scott Robertson’s first test as head coach, the All Blacks escaped with a knife-edge one-point victory against England in Dunedin.

While the venue is the same, on many fronts this year is different.

From the extended management to incumbent players, a vastly greater shared understanding and cohesion is carried through from Robertson’s shaky year one to the start of year two.

The mood emanating from the All Blacks camp this week is much calmer compared to this time last year.

And, of course, there’s the significantly weaker opposition…

French done before the start line?

Averaging 14 test caps per player, and with much of their elite talent left at home following their Top 14 domestic final, there’s every reason to suggest France are a puncher’s chance at best against the All Blacks.

Fabien Galthié has named eight rookies in his 23-man squad for this first test – five in the starting team. They include Bayonne first five-eighths Joris Segonds, loose forward Alexandre Fischer, lock Tyler Duguid, wing Tom Spring and prop Giorgi Beria. South African-born Jacobus van Tonder, Paul Mallez and Regis Montagne will debut off the bench too.

Midfielder Gaël Fickou will captain France in Dunedin. Photo / Photosport

Gaël Fickou, the classy 94-test veteran, captains the French from the midfield. Toulon wing Gabin Villiere, starting tighthead prop Rabah Slimani (57 caps) and towering lock Romain Taofifenua, who will emerge from the bench, boost overall experience, but there is no escaping the green, developmental French B side.

Racing 92 halfback Nolann le Garrec is one to watch in a French backline typically stacked with attacking strike. But after one warm-up match against a heavily depleted English side – due to their extensive British and Irish Lions contingent in Australia – this green team could well be exposed.

Tall timber

Missing first-choice props Tamaiti Williams and Tyrel Lomax is a blow for the All Blacks. While they won’t lack scrummaging power, Ethan de Groot and Fletcher Newell do not boast the same mobility or deft ball skills.

The All Blacks should, though, dominate the air.

With three locks – Holland, captain Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i, there are no excuses for the All Blacks to not cleanly claim their restarts and lineouts. They should be able to target the French throws, too.

Vaa’i, starting his first test at blindside flanker since the opening 2023 World Cup defeat to France in Paris, has trained on the side of the scrum for the past 10 days.

Tupou Vaa'i in action against Argentina last year. Photo / Photosport

With five loose forwards in their 33-man squad, the All Blacks were always light in this department, with Vaa’i and Barrett designated blindside cover.

Few, if anyone, envisioned the All Blacks throwing Vaa’i straight into the No 6 jersey, though.

It’s unfair to compare anyone with Springboks enforcer Pieter-Steph du Toit, but that is clearly the prototype the All Blacks are seeking with their blindside – a big man capable of commanding the air and imposing a physical imprint around the field.

Last year, Vaa’i proved he is evolving into a world-class lock. This weekend, he’s asked to broaden his brief to project a modern, mobile, bruising blindside flanker.

Injecting impact

Finishing what they start sits at the forefront of the All Blacks’ improvements this year. The composition of their bench, while inexperienced this week, points to their desire for notable impact.

Come the second half, if the French remain in the contest, they will be wary of the power and pace the All Blacks unleash from their ever-evolving bench.

Damian McKenzie has a point to prove with Beauden Barrett preferred as starting playmaker. As fatigue sets in, McKenzie will be at his lethal, game-breaking best.

When the All Blacks want to lift the tempo further in the closing quarter, Cortez Ratima’s speed to the base will be injected.

Quinn Tupaea, ahead of his first test in four years, promises to bring the midfield punch he displayed for the Chiefs all season.

Quinn Tupaea makes a break against the USA. Photo / Photosport

Kirifi’s turnover prowess should provide opportunities to pounce on the counterattack against a disjointed defence. He will be itching for his long-awaited debut and must, therefore, harness the same controlled decision-making that typified his leadership with the Hurricanes.

Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, returning for his first test since the World Cup final, rookie prop Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi and Samipeni Finau round out the quartet of mobile, powerful forwards aiming to add a blend of power and offloading the French may struggle to contain.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.

