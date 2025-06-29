Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Ian Foster’s book reveals All Blacks coaching challenges

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster faced unique challenges during his tenure. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster faced unique challenges during his tenure. Photo / Photosport

Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Ian Foster’s book highlights his challenging tenure as All Blacks coach from 2020 to 2023.
  • Foster faced intense media scrutiny and poor treatment from New Zealand Rugby management.
  • Gilbert Enoka described Foster’s experience as the toughest among All Blacks coaches in 23 years.

Ian Foster’s book Leading Under Pressure with Gregor Paul is a detailed reminder that Foster coached the All Blacks from 2020 to 2023 in truly bizarre circumstances. Foster, you come to the conclusion, is probably the worst treated All Black coach of the professional era.

If you divide

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks