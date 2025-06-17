Advertisement
Leading Under Pressure: Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s new book reveals just how turbulent his relationship with New Zealand Rugby bosses became

Ian Foster has gone public in his new book about the ongoing dramas and clashes he had with New Zealand Rugby top brass including chief executive Mark Robinson (inset). Photosport / New Zealand Herald composite

In his new autobiography, former All Blacks coach Ian Foster details his battles with New Zealand Rugby, including contract issues, commercial disagreements, and a deteriorating relationship with the organisation that became “irrevocably broken” by the end of his stint.

Ian Foster’s frustrations and disillusionment with New Zealand Rugby top-brass started

‘The divide that had been gradually widening between NZR and the All Blacks was now a chasm’

