I suspect there will always be different accounts of what exactly happened in the hours after we won at Ellis Park, and whether I was going to be fired on the Sunday morning if not for a late change of heart. Only Robbo [Mark Robinson, New Zealand Rugby CEO] and the board know the answer to that. All I know is my version of events, which began when Sam Cane and Ardie Savea bailed me up in the tunnel as I was making my way to the press conference.

“Right, everything is all sorted now,” Sam said.

“What do you mean by that?” I