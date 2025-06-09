Advertisement
Mark Robinson’s exit: Assessing a tumultuous NZ Rugby tenure

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson has stepped down from his role as chief executive of NZR. Video \ Jason Dorday

Mark Robinson’s six-year tenure leading New Zealand Rugby will be remembered as a period of tumultuous change.

Contrasting lenses will be applied to his leadership, but when he moves on in December, Robinson is confident the game will be in a better place than it was when he started.