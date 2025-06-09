Mark Robinson’s exit: Assessing a tumultuous NZ Rugby tenure

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson has stepped down from his role as chief executive of NZR. Video \ Jason Dorday

Mark Robinson’s six-year tenure leading New Zealand Rugby will be remembered as a period of tumultuous change.

Contrasting lenses will be applied to his leadership, but when he moves on in December, Robinson is confident the game will be in a better place than it was when he started.

Robinson on Monday announced he will leave his post at the end of this year, citing his desire to spend more time with family who relocated to Queensland.

“It’s a job I love. But when I look at the last few years and the time I’ve spent away from family by virtue of international travel and I look at the next stage of my professional career and where the family is now based, the next step in my life was always going to be offshore,” Robinson said.

While those sentiments are genuine, the domino effect that ushered in a new NZ Rugby board – and chairman David Kirk – last December coupled with Craig Fenton’s abrupt resignation less than a year into his post as NZR commercial boss undoubtedly expedited the push for a change in leadership.