As NZ Rugby Commercial’s first chief executive, Fenton was charged with leading this operation.

The Herald has been told Fenton fell out with many senior people within NZ Rugby in the past nine months.

In a release confirming his departure next January, NZ Rugby said: “Craig and NZRC have agreed that Craig’s vision of change and approach to driving it are not fully aligned with the organisation. Accordingly, Craig and NZRC have mutually agreed that Craig will leave the company.”

At the time of his appointment, Fenton said: “The teams in black represent the top of our professional sport, of any team in any sport, and elite performance like this is sustained by the foundations on which it is built.

“Growing the commercial value of NZ Rugby through an engaged and expanding global fanbase is vital to supporting our current players and nourishing the grassroots that represent our future. I look forward to working with stakeholders across all levels of the game, honouring our legacy, whilst moving forward in a modern digital world, growing with mana. I am deeply honoured to join the NZ Rugby whānau.”

On Tuesday, however, following confirmation of his imminent departure, Fenton said: “It has been a privilege to play my part in helping NZRC start down this path of deepening relationships with tens of millions of fans here and overseas.

“NZRC has a strong team, and I am proud of the tangible progress that team has made over the last year. I believe in the opportunity as much as I did when I moved back home from the UK to take this role. But while we have strong shared aspirations within NZRC, we have differing views on the change needed to achieve those aspirations, and so the next phase of progress is best suited to a different leader.”

NZ Rugby Commercial chair Ian Narev said: “NZRC has made significant progress over the past year. The NZRC team, under Craig’s leadership, has developed a strategic plan that sets clear commercial ambitions and areas of focus for the remainder of the decade. Whilst that plan, centred around fan engagement, will take some time to realise its full potential, NZRC has already achieved some important early wins.”

The NZ Rugby Commercial Board will finalise plans for appointing Fenton’s successor in coming months following the appointment of a new independent NZR Board which is expected to be in place by the end of the year.



















