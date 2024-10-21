Home / Sport / Rugby / NPC

Future of NPC hangs in the balance: What fans need to know about upcoming changes

Liam Napier
By
Chief Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
  • New Zealand Rugby is conducting a review focused on the long-term sustainability of the NPC and player pathways.
  • The review is considering streamlining academies between Super Rugby Pacific and provincial unions to clarify professional pathways for young players.
  • Provincial unions are facing significant funding cuts, with reductions of $1.8 million this year and $3.05m next year.

With a captivating brand of attacking rugby and widespread unpredictability, this year’s National Provincial Championship (NPC) has reignited provincial passion.

Behind the scenes, though, New Zealand Rugby’s fraught financial backdrop and the culmination of another competition review spark familiar tensions.

The NPC has experienced many reincarnations throughout its gradual slide down the rungs in the professional era. Despite this year’s edition enjoying something of a rejuvenation, with crowds up 11% on last year and competitiveness driving engagement, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from NPC