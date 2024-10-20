Leading New Zealand jockey Johnathan Parkes dies, aged 35

Kiwi jockey Johnathan Parkes rode more than 1000 winners. Photo / Andrew Warner

One of New Zealand’s most celebrated jockeys Johnathan Parkes has died at the age of just 35.

The Wanganui jockey rode more than 1000 winners, including 62 black type and 12 groups 1s, the New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing said in a tribute.

“NZTR is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of highly respected jockey Johnathan Parkes overnight. Our thoughts are with Johnathan’s closest family and friends at this time.

Parkes’ last race-day appearance was at Hastings on September 7, and his untimely passing has left a deep void in the racing community, said the racing site Just Horse Racing. He died on October 18.

Among his memorable achievements was partnering with I Wish I Win, who raced in The Everest. Parkes guided the star galloper to victory on debut at Awapuni in March 2021, marking the beginning of the horse’s rise to prominence.