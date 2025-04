Initial indications suggest one person involved is seriously injured.

NZTA says a detour is currently being established via Tangimoana Rd, Speedy Rd and SH1.

Police say the road is closed, with diversions in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on SH1, Sanson, between Dundas and Fagan Rds. Photo / Google

More to come.

