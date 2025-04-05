That means you get an extra hour’s sleep-in and it won’t be as dark when you wake up in the morning – at least for a while.
It also means the sun will go down an hour earlier in the evening, so if you’ve got outside chores to complete, get them done faster.
How do I change the time on my phone?
You probably won’t need to, because most smartphones will adjust to time zones automatically.
Here’s how to check if your smartphone does that:
Android: Go into the clock app, tap more and then go into settings. Then go into change date and time, select set time zone automatically and then select use location to set time zone.
iPhone: Open settings, select general, to go date & time and make sure set automatically is turned on.
Samsung: Open settings, go to general management, select date and time and then make sure automatic date and time is turned on. This should mean your phone will automatically reflect the time depending on where you are.
Why do we have daylight saving?
Because the Earth is on a tilt (of about 23 degrees, for those curious), we are exposed to more sun during summer and less during winter.
That means the days are longer during the warmer months and shorter in the colder months.
Daylight saving is intended to make the most of those long daylight hours. It means an extra hour of light on summer evenings, rather than super early in the mornings when hardly anyone is awake to enjoy it.
It says that if you’re working when clocks go back an hour, you are entitled to be paid for that extra hour.
For example, if your shift started at 10pm and finishes at 6am, you will have actually worked nine hours and must be paid for nine hours of work.
If you’re working on September 29 when the clocks go forward, you are still entitled to be paid for your normal hours. In this instance, a 10pm-6am shift will only mean seven hours of work, but you must be paid for eight.
I’ve changed the clock on my microwave – what next?