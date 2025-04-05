Advertisement
Formula 1: Liam Lawson 12th in final Japanese Grand Prix practice, qualifying looms

Liam Lawson logged the 12th-fastest time in the final practice session before Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

In his first race weekend back at Racing Bulls after his demotion from Red Bull’s senior ranks, the Kiwi added another 19 laps to his tally, as he reacclimatises to the VCARB02.

Those laps take Lawson’s tally to 60 across the Grand Prix’s three sessions, greater than the length of Sunday’s race, 53.

In his one timed lap in practice three, the last before qualifying, Lawson recorded a best time of 1m 29.104s, and was 1.139s off McLaren’s Lando Norris, who set the fastest time of the session with 1m 27.965s.

Given that teams trial a number of different car and tyre set-ups, though, Lawson’s fastest lap in practice three was slower than his best effort of practice two, 1m 28.599s, to show that the Kiwi still has more to give when qualifying gets under way later on Saturday night.

Significantly, Lawson was also able to get through all three sessions and get through runs on all three different tyre compounds – soft, medium and hard.

However, he was also the slowest of the four Red Bull-affiliated cars. Lawson was 0.318s back from Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar, who finished with the 10th-fastest time.

Meanwhile, Red Bull stablemates Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda finished fifth and ninth respectively. Having taken Lawson’s place within Red Bull’s senior ranks, Tsunoda was just 0.001s faster than Hadjar, despite the supposed advantage to the Racing Bulls car.

Verstappen, meanwhile, clocked a best lap of 1m 28.497s, and was 0.607s faster than Lawson. Regardless, getting through three practice sessions was a boost for Lawson, as the first time he’s been able to fully prepare for a Grand Prix this season.

In Melbourne, the Kiwi’s third session was wiped out by a pneumatic issue with his RB21, while last month’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai was a sprint race weekend, that limited Lawson to just one practice before qualifying.

All up, Lawson was 13th fastest in practice one, and fifth in practice two – which itself was stopped by four separate red flags.

As was the case on Friday, the third session was forced into an early red flag, when the patch of grass at turn 11 caught fire. Friday’s second practice session was stopped no fewer than four times, with two of them being for grass fires.

And while the session was largely completed without major incident, one final grass fire and red flag resulted in practice being stopped, and wiped out the final six minutes.

Qualifying begins later on Saturday night, before the Grand Prix on Sunday evening (NZ time).

Red Bull could be hit before then, though, with Verstappen as well as McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to both learn their fates for disobeying race director’s instructions at one of the session restarts.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.


